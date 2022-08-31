Who has inheritance rights? Find out how asset sharing works

Paraipaba, August 30, by Nonato Vieira ― Inheritance is a topic that generates many family conflicts. Therefore, it is important to know in advance who has inheritance rights. In this sense, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, parents, grandparents, spouse, all form part of the group heir to the assets, as written in the Civil Code, available on the website of the Highland. However, the right to inheritance will always be subordinated to the degree of kinship with the deceased or to the will.

Continues after advertising





Certainly, the Succession Law (part of the Civil Code that provides for inheritance) is very complex. Therefore, the Diáriosp separated some questions, according to the research of its readers on the net.

Which heirs are entitled to the inheritance?

Those who have inheritance rights, as provided by law, are, in the first place, the spouse and legitimate heirs.. In turn, this group splits into two. Thus, we have the necessary legitimate heirs and the optional ones.

Optional heirs are nephews, great-nephews, great-uncles, for example. However, they will be called into the inheritance only when there are no necessary heirs. The line of succession between those who have rights to the inheritance extends to optional heirs up to the fourth degree of kinship.. In the absence of candidates in the first degree, the right passes to the second and, thus, goes on to the fourth.

In addition, an optional heir, or any other person, may be in the midst of those who have rights to the inheritance when the deceased clarifies in a will. That part of the inheritance comes from that which belongs to the free use of the deceased.

Who are the legitimate and necessary heirs?

This group of heirs consists of ascendants (parents and grandparents) and descendants (children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren).. Furthermore, the spouse is also a necessary heir, and his share of the inheritance is 50%. The remainder will be divided among the other heirs.

In this way, the necessary descendant heirs are at the front of the line of succession. When the deceased did not leave any, the inheritance goes to the ascendants. Remembering that the spouse will be entitled both with the descendants and with the ascendants.

Which child is more entitled to the inheritance?

The law that regulates the succession, as well as the transfer of assets, does not grant any special rights to any of the children. In such a way that all children have the same right.

However, if the deceased leaves in a will, a child may have a greater share in the division between those who have rights to the inheritance. However, this increase is not part of the amount that is legally intended for the division between the children.

As the inheritance has a part for the testator’s free use, he can donate to anyone he wants, including one of his children.

Conclusion of who has inheritance rights

An inheritance is divided into two parts, which are: legitimate inheritance (part that goes to heirs), and available quota. The available inheritance belongs to the testator who can make free use, including donating to people or institutions outside the family.

Still, the legitimate inheritance (50%) belongs to those who have rights to the inheritance. Not knowing the rightful heirs is the cause of much discord after the testator’s death, or even before his death.