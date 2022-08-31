Why Are You Falling? Is It Time To Buy?

The commercial dollar, which at the beginning of the year dropped to R$4.90, rose to R$5.50 in the second quarter and has now reversed the key again. In the year, it accumulates a fall of 8.3%, despite having closed on high this Tuesday (30), at R$ 5.11 on sale.

What makes the dollar fall? There are several factors, including low inflation, high interest rates, recovery after the pandemic and the flow of dollars into Brazil.

Brazil, which has already gone through times of very high inflation, has experience in controlling the rise in prices. It worked: the Brazilian Central Bank raised interest rates at the beginning of last year and was one of the first in the world to do so, while many other countries hit by inflation took longer, he says. Felipe Izac, partner and head of foreign exchange at Nexgen Capital.

In March 2021, the Selic was at 2% per year since August 2020. It was the historic low for the basic interest rate.

But from that month onwards, it was being readjusted upwards regularly. There were 12 corrections until we reached 13.75%, the current level.

Another reason for the dollar’s fall is inflation. With the government’s maneuver to remove taxes on fuels, there was an impact on prices in general, causing deflation, that is, negative inflation. The Extended Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) had a record drop of 0.73% in the August preview.

The rise in the price of basic products (commodities), both metals and agricultural products, also contributed. Brazil, being an exporter of these products, gained more with the higher price. With these sales on the rise, more dollars arrived in the country, says Cristiane Quartaroli, economist at Banco Ourinvest.

Will the dollar fall continue? It is difficult to know, mainly because of the electoral period. With the campaign underway, the US currency tends to fluctuate, rising when candidates talk more about increased government spending.

But if presidential candidates focus on a reform and fiscal austerity agenda, the foreign exchange tends to fall. “Unlike in other election years, the dollar is taking longer this time to suffer the influence of the elections”, says Izac.

Cristiane explains that, on the one hand, some positive forces hold the dollar down, such as the recovery of the economy after the end of social isolation, the flow of foreign capital entering Brazil and international interest rates.

And in the US, what is the scenario? At the end of July, the Central Bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve, raised the American interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. But this high will no longer affect the dollar in the future.

And is it time to invest in dollars? The factors that make the dollar fall, such as the inflow of foreign dollars, are currently stronger than the reasons that make the foreign currency rise, which are elections.

“While the United States and Europe do not raise interest rates, the dollar tends to fall here. However, if they return to correct the rates upwards, the thing is reversed”, says Cristiane.

If you are going to travel and want to buy dollars, this is a good time to buy. But the tip is to make staggered acquisitions: a little now, another amount if you go down more. And so on.

If the idea is to invest in dollars, Izac thinks it is not a good one. Price swings greatly increase risk, and they should get even bigger, the economist. There is no way to know if it will fall further or if it will rise.

“The only thing that can be predicted is that there will be price fluctuations, due to these factors: international interest rates, basic products, the recovery of economies after the pandemic, the war scenario and the elections themselves”, explains Cristiane.