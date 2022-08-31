Will electricity bills increase in September? ANEEL hit the hammer!

Currently, it is not being easy to keep all essential bills paid. That’s because inflation caused values ​​to increase in all types of products and services.

Among the most expensive bills that the population is paying are electric bills. As a result, society is constantly afraid that the amounts payable will end up increasing. Now, the company responsible for establishing the amount has released information about the situation for the month of September.

Energy bill values

On the 26th, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed the news about the values ​​of energy bills for the month of September. It is worth remembering that the extra tariffs charged on the real price of energy referring to the flag scheme.

In recent times, Brazil has gone through a period of difficulty in terms of supplying energy to the population. However, now the water reservoirs are supplied again, and thus, production is on the rise again.

For this reason, Aneel decided that in September there will be no additional cost for the period. The company has kept the tariffs at the same amount as they are. It is worth remembering that at the end of each month the agency performs the calculations to find out which tariff flag is requested for the following month.

This is because when the cost of producing energy increases due to lack of rain, for example, Aneel can add fees to the final amount. The expectation is that the green flag will remain available until the end of the year, as there has been a major recovery of the hydroelectric reservoirs.

Know more: Find out who is entitled to receive the Social Tariff: benefit guarantees DISCOUNT on the energy bill

understand the flags

For energy to be produced, hydroelectric plants use the force of water to move generators. In the absence of this service, thermal plants that cause more pollution and also cost more are used.

Thus, in this situation, companies are forced to charge extra amounts from the population, which also encourages energy savings. When everything is in order, that is, in the green flag, there is no additional charge.

As for the yellow flag, around 59.5% more is charged for every 100 kWh used. At the red flag this amount rises to 63.5% every 100 kWh.

It is worth remembering that last year the country went through a water crisis where, in September, the reservoirs reached 16.75%. Today, these same places are operating at 57.15%.

See too: Reduction in the energy bill is CONFIRMED: check out the discounts in the states of Brazil