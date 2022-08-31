With a different model for Germany and effects on the cloths, Adidas presented seven new shirts for the World Cup

The World Cup airs gained strength this Monday, with the massive launch of shirts for the World Cup. Puma presented the reserve models of its six selections – which did not please so much. Adidas has released seven new uniforms. Germany and Spain won the home and reserve jerseys. Also shown was Japan’s titular model, as well as Mexico and Argentina’s reserve options. The bet is on the effects on the fabrics, which are repeated in different ways.

The Germany home shirt is the most different from the usual one, with a large black stripe in the middle of the white cloth. For those who like the more classic model, it generates strangeness. Spain’s titleholder comes without great details, while Japan’s has a more psychedelic fabric. Among the reserve uniforms, the highlight is the white from Mexico, with burgundy details that refer to indigenous arts. The federation shield was also remodeled. Argentina’s blue has its effects on the belly, while Germany’s reserve mixes black and red. The second Spanish uniform is celestial, also with its finery on the cloth.

