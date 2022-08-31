With Felipão expelled, assistant Paulo Turra approves Athletico’s strategy: “We block Palmeiras” | athletico-pr

The technical assistant Luiz Felipe Scolari, Paulo Turra, positively evaluated the strategy adopted by Athletico in the 1-0 victory over Palmeiras, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal. The duel took place at Arena da Baixada.

Felipão was sent off in the 28th minute of the second half after complaining a lot about the red to midfielder Hugo Moura. According to the regulations, the coach could not participate in the press conference.

In the analysis, Turra highlighted Hurricane’s defensive performance by blocking Alviverde’s descents, but insisted on valuing the team’s good performance with the ball.

It was a great game, with two great teams. We were very happy with the strategy put in place. We blocked it and, when we had the opportunity to get ahead, we did too. It’s the players’ merit — Paulo Turra, in a press conference

Athletico entered with changes in relation to the duel against Estudiantes, in the quarterfinals. Felipão repeated the midfield with a set of midfielders, but opted for Vitinho and Vitor Roque in the offensive sector.

After suffering in the opening minutes, the Hurricane fit its marking, avoided leaving spaces for the opponent and accumulated victories in the duel between Roque and Gómez, including in the goal of the match.

In the bid, Roque won the dispute with Murilo and made the cross to midfielder Alex Santana. After achieving the dominance, he spun and tapped to outrun Weverton.

The entry of Vitinho and Roque is perfectly normal. They were important pieces. Within the strategy, we have three midfielders with a lot of quality, who know how to play. You can say it could be three socks — Turra

Hugo Moura expulsion, and Felipão’s complaint

Hugo Moura ended up with one of the semifinal characters. After making a great performance, he was involved in a controversial move in the second half. In the play, he expected to be fouled, the referee did not score, and he slapped the ball. As he already had yellow, he took one more and was sent off, with more than 20 minutes to play.

The marking generated a great revolt of Felipão, who ended up expelled.

– I didn’t understand his expulsion (Felipão), he wasn’t aggressive, he just complained. The move was a foul on Hugo Moura before, without a doubt. We don’t understand any of the expulsions – highlighted the assistant.

Hurricane and Verdão will face each other again on September 6, at Allianz Parque. The red-black team plays for a tie to advance the decision. The classified takes on Flamengo or Velez Sarsfield in the finalscheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

– We know the weight of Palmeiras. But we, in the tactical part, did very well. Now there’s the second part and let’s keep the same line and knowing that we have conditions – he added.