With high Selic, individuals ‘run’ to fixed income and invested balance reaches R$ 1.3 trillion | Economy

The surge in the Selic rate – which rose from 2% at the beginning of 2021 to the current 13.75% – continues to drive the entry of individual investors into fixed income, according to data released earlier this year. g1 by B3. Fixed income tends to become more attractive to investors at times of high interest rates – especially investments linked to the Selic rate.

In the second quarter of this year, fixed income reached 11.9 million individual investors – up 27% over the same period in 2021. The value in custody also skyrocketed: with a growth of 48% in the same comparison, it reached R$ 1.325 trillion.

The median balance per investor, however, dropped: it dropped from R$8,400 to R$8,000 (-5%).

Variable income remains attractive

B3 data, however, show that investors did not leave equity: the number of individual investors grew by 40% in the comparison between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022, to 4.4 million. But the value in custody fell by 17%, to R$453 billion – just over a third of fixed income.

According to the study carried out by the stock exchange, investors tended to maintain their positions in variable income, seeking to diversify their investments.

“More informed, they have preferred to maintain a diversified portfolio, combining fixed-income and variable-income assets, with an eye on the long term”, says Felipe Paiva, director of Customer and Individual Relations at B3, in a note.

The stock exchange survey shows that the diversification of individuals’ portfolios has been growing: in 2016, 75% of these investors held only shares; in 2022, this share dropped to 33%.

Among fixed income products, the number of Treasury Direct investors grew 29% in the comparison between the first quarters, to 2 million. The total amount in custody rose 30% – but the median balance (balance per CPF) dropped 3% to R$2,400.

There were also significant increases in the number of investors in Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), of 20%; Structured Operations Certificates (COEs), 34%; and Mortgage Letters of Credit (LCIs), 39%.

“But the main highlights were the LCAs (Letters of Credit for Agribusiness), which shot up 111% in the number of CPFs and 104% in the volume invested”, pointed out B3.

Number of BDR investors soared 422%

For those looking for variable income, however (considered a higher risk investment), BDRs (acronym for Brazilian Depositary Receipts) have proved to be attractive. These papers, which are receipts for shares of foreign companies that can be acquired in Brazil, went from 299 thousand to 1.6 million investors in 12 months – growth of 422% compared to a year earlier.

In the same comparison, the value in custody rose 21%, to R$ 6.7 billion. But the median balance invested took a tumble: it went from R$1,900 to R$71.

According to B3, the BDRs with the most individual investors are (in alphabetical order):