Young woman faints up to 10 times a day and can’t stand up

A 28-year-old female serving in the US Navy, active and who loved extreme sports, had to be rushed to hospital due to dozens of daily fainting that wouldn’t let her stand up. Lyndsi Johnson describes the condition as “allergy to gravity”. The former combatant cannot stand for more than three minutes without passing out and depends on her husband to do basic chores.

She spends up to 23 hours in bed every day, getting up only to shower, which she has to do while sitting up. The young woman estimates that on a normal day, she faints up to 10 times.

After years of being consulted by dozens of doctors, Johnson was diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTs) earlier this year. The condition consists of an abnormal and rapid increase in heart rate triggered by standing or sitting and can cause dizziness or fainting as a result.

When we get up, gravity naturally pulls some of our blood into our belly, hands, and feet. In people without the condition, an automatic body response compensates for this change with a slight increase in heart rate to maintain normal blood flow.

However, those who suffer from PoTs, this response is not triggered properly, and their heart rate increases rapidly in response to the sudden change in blood pressure, leading to nausea, dizziness and even fainting.

The condition is difficult to diagnose, but an estimated one in 100 Brits and Americans live with some form of the condition. Severe crises, such as those suffered by the ex-soldier, are much rarer.

understand the case

Lyndsi Johnson began suffering from abdominal and back pain in October 2015 while serving overseas. Three years later she needed to be discharged and discharged from the US Navy when her symptoms worsened and doctors were unable to find the source of her condition.

“It was really scary because my fainting started to increase followed by vomiting. I passed out everywhere. When shopping at the supermarket or exercising at the gym, I had to sit down because I felt weak,” explains the girl.

In February 2020, a doctor recommended that she take a tilt test specifically for PoTS. Which involves lying on a specially designed table that gradually tilts until the person is in an upright position, while doctors measure their heart rate.

She is now taking beta-blockers, a heart rate-slowing drug that has helped reduce her fainting spells from 10 a day to three, as well as decreasing her nausea. Although, she claims that even as she improved, the illness had a major impact on her life and mental well-being.

“My husband became my caregiver. I cannot leave the house and there is no cure for my disease. I never thought that at 28 I would have to use a shower chair. But I am so grateful for my husband and for finally knowing what was wrong with me so I could be treated,” he says.

Other symptoms of PoTs include ‘brain fog’, headaches, lack of sleep and chest pains. The reason that triggers the condition is unknown, but it can develop in people in their teens or after a serious illness, traumatic injury, and pregnancy.

Although anyone can develop PoTS, it is mostly diagnosed in girls and women between the ages of 15 and 50.

There is no cure for PoTS, although the condition can be managed through lifestyle changes that influence blood pressure, such as avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and through medication. In many cases, the condition goes away on its own.

