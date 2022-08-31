Zé Paulino survives accident and is found in the river by a shepherd in Mar do Sertão | come around

🎧 Sérgio Guizé gives spoiler of the second phase of Mar do Sertão: after being presumed dead, Zé Paulino turns around and shocks Canta Pedra 10 years later! 😱 Listen to everything here! 👇

Adamastor notices something on the riverbank in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

Adamastor sees Zé Paulino’s body in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Zé Paulino is found unconscious on the edge of a river in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

Willing to help the unknown man, Adamastor will carry Zé Paulino to his wagon…

Adamastor carries Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Adamastor puts Zé Paulino in the wagon in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Adamastor will take Zé Paulino to his house and take care of the young man’s recovery, who will remain unconscious…

Adamastor takes Zé Paulino to his house in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Zé Paulino is taken care of by Adamastor in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

“Go ahead, boy… I have faith that you will get out of here walking with your own legs…”, says Adamastor.

Adamastor takes care of Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

31 Aug

Wednesday

The supposed body of Zé Paulino is buried. Adamastor meets Zé Paulino. Candoca comforts Tertulinho. Labibe and Lorena worry about Dodôca’s health. Deodora scolds the Colonel for suffering for Zé Paulino. Floro Borromeu arrests Sabá Bodó after Eudoro’s complaints. There is a demonstration in front of Saba’s house, and Jessilaine and Nivalda are startled. Candoca and Tertulinho help Nivalda and Jessilaine. Tereza sympathizes with Timbó’s discouragement. Candoca and Tertulinho help Timbó. Tertulinho makes a proposal to Candoca, who says that she will just be his friend. Colonel offers Dahomey money. Adamastor takes care of Zé Paulino, who struggles to survive.

