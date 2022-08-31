Zezé Di Camargo reveals he believes in friendship between the bride and his ex Zilu: “Laugh at the past”

The singer assumed his relationship with Graciele Lacerda after the separation and fans speculated if the singer would already be in a relationship with the journalist

The country singer Zezé Di Camargo moved the social networks, on the night of this Monday (29), and caused controversy by giving an opinion that no one expected. The artist opened his heart and said he believed in a possible friendship between his fiancée, influencer Graciele Lacerda, and his ex-wife, businesswoman Zilu Camargo.

The statements took place during his participation in the “Programa do Ratinho”, on SBT, in which he was interviewed. For the singer, there is a possibility that the two will forget past disagreements and become good friends: “In a while, even Graciele and Zilu will hug and laugh at the past”he fired in a chat with the presenter of the attraction.

Zezé and Zilu had a relationship that lasted more than 30 years, coming to an end in 2012, when they announced their separation. Together they had three children: Wanessa Camargo, Camilla Camargo and Igor Camargo. Soon after the separation, Zezé Di Camargo took over his relationship with Graciele Lacerda and fans speculated if the singer was already maintaining a relationship with the journalist.

Despite the rumors, Zezé reinforced that all his children accept and have a good relationship with Graciele. Recently, she opened up about her relationship with the sertanejo and explained why she will not inherit her future husband’s assets, stating that the two will only have a stable union, and she will not earn anything.