Zuleica tells Marcelo about rape in “Pantanal”

In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, Marcelo (Lucas Leite) will put pressure on his mother when he learns that he is not the biological son of Tenório (Murilo Benício). The young man was about to flee the farm with Guta (Julia Dalavia), but first he will try to talk to his mother to find out the truth.

Zuleica will tell her son that she was harassed by a head surgeon at the hospital where she worked. “He was never interested in my work. He wanted more. All that so-called admiration gave way to the rude jokes and malicious comments, the indiscreet and increasingly insistent invitations… And when I saw it, I had become a obsession for him,” she explained.

Zuleica then said that the doctor, one night on duty, arrested her in one of the hospital’s dormitories and raped her. “You were the only good thing that happened to me in this whole story, son,” lamented the nurse, who explained that Tenório helped her get rid of the surgeon’s abuse. “He got into a fight with the doctor, saying he would regret it if it continued. He died in an accident shortly after. It was a shock. It was in all the papers. He was found stuck in the wreckage of the car… documents in the mouth…”

Shocked, Marcelo asks if it was Tenório who killed the surgeon. “Your father and I never touched on that subject… When I got back to the house your father was waiting for me. He said I could have told him the truth. I didn’t care.”

cornered tenorio

In the next chapters, Tenório will discover Marcelo’s paternity and will feel betrayed by Zuleica, since the nurse could have told him about what happened when they were together for the first time. While trying to deal with the news, the farmer will also have to face his ex-wife, Bruaca, who files a lawsuit against him for abuse.