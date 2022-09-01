2-year-old among 7 new cases of monkeypox

Monkeypox virus was restricted to certain regions of Africa, but has spread across the world. (Photo: iStock)

Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed seven new cases of monkeypox, according to an epidemiological bulletin published this Wednesday (31) by the SES (State Department of Health). One of them was the first record of a female patient – a 73-year-old woman who lives in Campo Grande.

The other victims are from Campo Grande, a 2-year-old child is on the list and a 43-year-old woman. In Aquidauana, the patient is a 16-year-old teenager. Also on the list is a 26-year-old man from Dourados. Of the total, 13 cases have already been cured and 13 have the monkeypox virus active in the body. In the entire country, there has been only one death so far.

Almost all cases (96.2%) had a rash. The most common cases are in young people aged 20 to 29 (40%). Most of the “probable form of contagion” was through sexual intercourse, according to the state ministry.

Illness – Monkeypox is transmitted from animals to humans and also from person to person. Similar to common smallpox, symptoms are milder and lethality is lower.

The name of the disease occurs because the first case of infection reported was in monkeys in a laboratory in Denmark, in 1958. Primates, however, were as victims as humans, since the virus came from rodents present in the region of Africa. Central. The first record in humans took place in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In general, transmission occurs via close contact with the infected person, either through respiratory secretions, lesions that appear on the skin or with materials for individual use of an infected person, such as towels and bedding. There is still a debate among scientists whether or not monkeypox is an STI (sexually transmitted infection).