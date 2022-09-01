2023 Budget: government provides R$38.8 billion for parliamentary amendments | Economy

The bill sent by the government to the National Congress this Wednesday (31) with the proposed Budget for 2023 provides for BRL 38.8 billion for parliamentary amendments .

Parliamentary amendments are budget resources that deputies and senators can determine where they will be applied. Generally, the money is transferred to works and projects in the states of origin of the parliamentarians.

The total amount was divided as follows:

individual amendments: BRL 11.705 billion

bench amendments: BRL 7.692 billion

amendments by the rapporteur-general: BRL 19.397 billion

There is no estimated value for commission amendments, which are indicated by congressional committees. The rapporteur’s amendments are indicated by the budget rapporteur and became known as “secret budget”, due to the lack of transparency.

The amount of separate amendments for 2023 is 139% higher than that sent in the 2022 budget proposal, when the government provided only R$16.5 billion for amendments. The big difference is due to the fact that, at the time, the government left it to Congress to insert in the budget the amount of the rapporteur’s amendments.

As a result, the 2022 budget was approved with an amount of BRL 35.7 billion for amendments, with BRL 16.5 billion for the rapporteur.

In relation to what is authorized to be executed in 2022, the 2023 budget proposal foresees an 8.7% growth in the amount allocated to amendments.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy highlights that the budget guidelines law (LDO) of 2023 required the Executive to constitute a reserve for rapporteur amendments, in the same amount as individual and state bench amendments, already in the budget proposal.

Also in compliance with the LDO, all the separate amount for the rapporteur’s amendments in the 2023 Budget already has a destination ministry, according to the budget proposal.

Health should be the biggest beneficiary with R$ 10.42 billion from the rapporteur’s amendments. Then appear the Ministries of Economy (R$ 3.5 billion, reserve for personnel readjustment), Regional Development (R$ 1.5 billion), Citizenship (R$ 1.38 billion), Education (R$ 1, 09 bi), Tourism (R$700 million), Infrastructure (R$524 million), Communications (R$200 million) and Agriculture (R$83.4 million).