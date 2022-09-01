2023 Ford Territory debuts more expensive; successor already runs in tests in Brazil | releases

without making a fuss, The Ford already sells the Territory 2023 line. The medium SUV imported from China is offered in a single version, Titanium. Despite not having received new equipment or updates to the mechanical set, the model is more expensive . Now the price tag is fixed at BRL 216,120 R$ 1,130 more than the previous version.

The Territory leaves the factory with an engine 1.5 turbo with 150 hp and 22.9 kgfm and CVT automatic transmission.

The list of serial items has not changed – and is generous. There is a digital instrument panel, panoramic sunroof, multimedia center with 10.1-inch screen, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot and lane departure alerts with steering wheel correction, rain sensor, automatic ignition. headlights, automatic parking system, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and eight airbags.

However, the most interesting news about the Territory is not in the 2023 line. In fact, this should be the last of the current generation. That’s because Ford is already testing the Equator Sport in Brazil. The capture was made by designer João Kleber Amaral and originally published on the website Autos Segredos.

What is the relationship between the two SUVs? Simple. In several Asian markets, the Equator Sport was launched as successor to Territory. In Vietnam, for example, the second generation even kept the original name, which can also happen in Brazil.

Also developed and produced in China, the Equator brings a visual identity closer to that of other Ford cars. It is worth remembering that Territory is actually an adaptation of the Chinese Yusheng S330.

The Equator has much sharper headlights and a large front grille. The style can also be seen in the new generation of the Edge, revealed a few weeks ago in China.

Already the Equator cabin features the instrument panel and multimedia center integrated in a single piece. The center console is elevated and features a rotary gear selector.

With Equator, Ford will be able to fight in better conditions with the hottest midsize SUVs – Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Taos should be the main targets.

The current generation, despite only being launched in 2020 in Brazil, emerged two years earlier in China.

Poe here, the Territory’s reality has been harsh. Between January and July 2022, only 640 units were sold – 55 times less than the category-leading Jeep Compass.