2nd quarter GDP should maintain a growth trajectory, driven by services; trend is to slow down in the second half

Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter promises to grow at the same rate as it did in the first three months of 2022 and stay above the pre-pandemic level. the consensus Refinitiv market share points to a quarterly increase of 0.9% and 2.8% compared to the same period last year. Economists and analysts interviewed by the InfoMoney project growth between 0.6% and 1%. The data will be released next Thursday (1) at 9 am (Brasilia time) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Once again, economic activity must be driven by the service sector on the supply side. In June, the segment grew for the second consecutive month, advancing 6.3% compared to a year earlier. Services have benefited from the normalization of the economy, with the almost total relaxation of restrictions adopted during the pandemic. The resumption of face-to-face activities also coincides with stimulus measures adopted by the government.

“The highlight should be, above all, with services provided to families, a segment that has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic level and should continue to pull the economy also in the third quarter”, says Andrea Damico, partner and chief economist at Armor Capital. The house projects a 1% increase in GDP for the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year.

“There is also the dynamics of aid, the payment of vouchers and the increase in disposable income of the middle class, with the drop in fuel prices”, adds the economist.

Morgan Stanley forecasts quarterly growth of 1% and 2.8% year-on-year. “The labor market recovery has proven robust, driven by the hiring of informal workers. In addition, the government anticipated the payment of the 13th salary of retirees and pensioners”, enumerate the bank’s analysts.

Credit, an important element for domestic expansion, has shown timid growth, despite the increase in default by individuals. “In general, when services are doing well, household consumption is also doing well, and this must be what will pull GDP on the demand side,” says Raone Costa, chief economist at Alphatree Capital. The house forecasts quarterly economic growth of 0.9%.

For Helena Veronese, chief economist at B.Side Investimentos, although services have given impetus to the Brazilian economy in the second quarter, they should already show signs of deceleration in the period. “The reopening of activities continues to boost, but normalization is also beginning to be absorbed by the economy,” she says. B.Side forecasts growth of 0.8% for GDP between April and June this year and 2.6%, compared to the same period last year.

GDP expansion must be disseminated

Even if driven by the service sector, the forecast is that other sectors have contributed to the continuity of economic growth in the second quarter.

“From the point of view of supply, all large groups should show progress at the margin. Agriculture should recover after a soybean harvest marked by droughts in the south of the country in 1Q22 and the industry should show all segments contributing positively”, says João Savignon, economist at Kínitro Capital. The house forecasts growth of 0.8% in GDP in the second quarter, compared to the immediately previous period, and of 2.7% in the annual comparison.

According to Savignon, however, there is still “important heterogeneity” among economic activities, with some still below pre-pandemic levels. This is an issue that is also observed by other market agents.

“The industry should register a much more timid performance, as it has shown difficulties on several fronts. From problems in global supply chains, to the slowdown in consumption of durable goods after the boom observed during the pandemic”, says Laura Moraes, economist at Neo Investimentos, who predicts a more moderate growth (of 0.6%) in GDP in the second quarter.

GDP tends to slow down in the second half of the year

The strength of private consumption should extend throughout the second half of this year, in Morgan Stanley’s view, and also into 2023, albeit on a smaller scale.

“We shouldn’t see fiscal stimulus boosting domestic consumption next year,” says the bank’s analysis team.

Also according to Morgan, investments should be boosted by a strong recovery in China in 2023. In addition, the bank highlights the inflow of resources from the private sector into the economy, coming from concessions, asset sales and privatizations carried out in recent years. .

Raone Costa, from Alphatree, sees a reversal trend already in the third quarter. “The expectation is that the service sector will show less strength, while the industry should show an improvement, especially in the durable goods sector. I believe it will be the opposite in terms of growth opening”.

Income stimulus should continue to support growth in the second half of the year, according to analysts, with chances of a slowdown starting in the fourth quarter. “That’s when monetary policy [de juros mais altos] starts to have an effect on the economy”, says Andrea Damico. Armor Capital recently revised its GDP forecasts for 2022 (from 2% to 2.5%) and 2023 (from 0% to 0.5%).

For Savignon, from Kinitro, despite the favorable view of growth in the short term, the dynamics tend to be challenged in the coming quarters. “Due to the deceleration of the global economy, the impact of the monetary tightening implemented until then and the dissipation of these fiscal measures”, he concludes.

