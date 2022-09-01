49,800 vacancies predicted in PLOA 2023!

This Wednesday, August 31st, the 2023 Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) was presented. revenues and fixes the expenses public for the following year and brings important information about public notices and job vacancies. public tender.

The Draft Budget 2023 provides for more than 5 billion reais for the provision of new servers, being 2.85 billion of reais destined for the hiring of the Executive power and 3 billion of reais for filling positions in the Legislative and Judiciary Powers of the Union.

In addition, it is expected that there will be approx. 50 thousand vacancies for hiring servers, distributed as follows:

32,500 vacancies for the Executive power ;

for the ; 17,300 vacancies for the Legislative and Judiciary.

It is worth mentioning that, of the more than 32 thousand vacancies destined for the Executive Power, there has not been, so far, a definition of the bodies responsible for the filling. It is a budget reserve so that, throughout the year 2023, it is defined which tenders to authorize. The exact definition of the number of authorized vacancies will be detailed later in the publication of PLOA 2023.

The proposal will be analyzed by the Joint Budget Committee and, later, will be voted on in a joint session of Congress.

It is important to mention that the Annual Budget Law Project concerns the authorizations to fill vacancies through public tender. The document does not represent an obligation contract by the Federal Government. If the Law is approved, the Government will then be authorized to provide these servers.

Check out, below, public tenders scheduled to be held soon:

Federal Revenue Contest

The new IRS contest is awaited with great expectation among competitors in the tax area. Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) has already been defined as the organizing committee for the event and the wait is now for the publication of the public notice.

699 higher-level vacancies are expected for the positions of Tax Auditor and Tax Analyst, with starting salaries that can reach up to R$ 21,000.

Unified TSE contest

O unified TSE contest (Superior Electoral Court) is scheduled to be held next year and will offer vacancies in all regions of the country.

The selection will take place with the publication of a single public notice to meet the needs of recomposing the staff in several Regional Electoral Courts, in addition to the TSE itself.

Currently, salaries have been readjusted to R$ 7,591.37 for Technicians and R$ 12,455.30 for Analysts, with the Bonus for Judicial Activity (GAJ) included.

INSS contest

O INSS contest (National Institute of Social Security) is also scheduled to be held soon, and the organizing committee is in the process of defining.

The event will offer a thousand mid-level vacancies for the position of Social Security Technician, with a starting salary of R$ 5,447.79.

