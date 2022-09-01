5 news that rocked (31/08)

Credit: Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo – David Ramos/Getty Images

With Manchester United’s future still uncertain with just one day to go until the European ball market transfer window closes, Cristiano Ronaldo may be closed with Chelsea, according to a publication. However, Dutch coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that the five-time best in the world should remain in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo asks Manchester United player to leave

Recovering in the Premier League, Manchester United won the last two matches of the competition after an astonishing start. Away from the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to look for a new team in these few remaining hours of the transfer window. And according to the newspaper The Atletic, the Portuguese would have asked for the departure of defender Maguire.

The fact would have happened when Manchester United was still managed by Ralf Rangnick. According to the report, the English club’s dressing room was not the best. Still, in addition to asking for Maguire’s departure, Cristiano Ronaldo still gave United squad tips.

CR7 only received a proposal from one team

According to the portal “The Athletic”, from the United Kingdom, only Al-Hilal presented an official proposal to have Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad. The British outlet called the offer “obscene”. With a departure from Manchester United a little more complicated, due to the lack of time with the end of the transfer window, it is possible that the Portuguese ace will continue in the English team. It is worth mentioning that shirt 7 was speculated on PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Technician confirms future

During Manchester United’s press conference on Wednesday (31), Dutch coach Erik ten Hag confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s future when asked about the star’s fate. “Yes sure” [quando perguntado se Cristiano Ronaldo vai ficar no time]. “We need quality players. You need more to cover every game and maintain consistency, that’s what we’re after.”

Players asked for CR7’s departure

According to ESPN, Manchester United players asked the board that Cristiano Ronaldo leave the team. The publication reveals that athletes are uncomfortable with attitudes considered ‘divisive’ with the cast.

According to the report ‘Football London’, Cristiano Ronaldo may be leaving Manchester United for Chelsea. The report brought that the 37-year-old Portuguese ace is just waiting for the Premier League club’s official proposal to leave the Red Devils, on the last day of the transfer window, which ends this Thursday, September 1.