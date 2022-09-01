Actor from SBT will be in A Fazenda 14. Know who

After confirming Thomaz Costa in the cast of A Fazenda 14, the LeoDias column brings another ex-Carousel who will try his luck in Itapecerica da Serra after the prize of R$ 1.5 million: actor and influencer Lucas Santos.

For those who don’t know him, Lucas participated in the remake of Carrossel in 2012 (SBT) as Paulo and two years later starred in the spin-off of the soap opera, Patrulha Salvadora, and since then he has never acted on TV. Currently, the 21-year-old is part of the Raul Gil Program.

With three million followers on Instagram, the famous post almost daily photos and selfies on his profile. With no controversy in his curriculum, the young man is not a bet to deliver the good old bullshit that those who watch A Fazenda like to follow. What remains for us now is to wait to understand what Rodrigo Carelli and co expect from the actor among a cast full of great personalities.

The LeoDias column has already disclosed that the BBB17 champion Emily Araujo, the digital influencer Pétala Barreiro, the lawyer Deolane Bezerra, the former panicat Babi Mu, the former BBB Natalia Deodato, the model Renata Muller (Victor Pecoraro’s wife), the ex-Power Couple Brasil Deborah Albuquerque, funk singer and tiktoker Ruivinha de Marte, singer Tânia Mara and ex-BBB star Kerline Cardoso will be part of the attraction.

So far, we have also confirmed that Thomaz Costa, Victor Igoh and businessman Shayan will be in A Fazenda 14. This space continues to investigate the other celebrities of the fourteenth edition of the program and will soon publish the complete list with all twenty hired.

