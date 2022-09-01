Actor with terminal cancer is 34 years old and is also a singer

Actor and singer Johnny Ruffo, 34, known for his role in “X Factor” and star of Australian soap opera “Home and Away”, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017, has confessed to anger over his terminal diagnosis. He also vented that he rejects “positivity” for a possible cure.

On the Fitzy and Wippa radio show, the artist regretted everything he has been through and spoke of the unhappiness in that period. “I’m definitely not happy about it. I’m angry about it. There are so many emotions I feel about… I’m angry. I’m sad. There are so many feelings that are just tangled up. Sometimes you don’t know what to feel. I’m sad. “, he blurted out.

Johnny stated that he is often irritated by messages received in a positive tone, so that he remains optimistic about his health situation.

“It really pisses me off, because positivity doesn’t cure cancer. I’m the most positive person there is. And I’m like, do you think I’m not being positive? And if I die, is it because I wasn’t positive?” questioned.

“A stupid article came out saying I promise to fight my way through Christmas this year. What a stupid article. First of all, I really have no control over what happens. But I’m staying strong, you know, I’m doing everything I can.” I’m doing everything I can,” he said.

Despite difficult times, the actor and singer said that he has days of happiness, especially with his girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, and who tries to “find goodness and joy in every little moment”.

“At some point it’s going to get me, but I’m still struggling. Researching my tumor, the average life expectancy was three years. And for me it’s been five years. I’m already winning. My goal now is to try to help the as many people as possible and also live a happy life”, he confessed.