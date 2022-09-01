After 25 years working with Ivete Sangalo, former employee asks the singer for millionaire compensation; know the reason

Published on 08/31/2022 at 18:01 – Updated at 18:02 Reproduction / Instagram @ivetesangalo Bnews newsroom

Ivete Sangalo is being the target of a multi-million lawsuit, filed by a former assistant. The singer and her company, Iessi Produções e Eventos Ltda, are being sued by the man, who claims to have worked for 25 years with the Bahian woman, from 1995 to 2020, without having a formal contract and without receiving the benefits provided by law.

The action takes place at the 9th Labor Court in Salvador and exceeds the value of R$ 1.4 million. According to UOL’s Splash portal, the process started in March of this year and has a hearing scheduled for September 15th. In the document, the former employee asks for compensation for all labor rights denied over the years.

He states that he intends to receive the FGTS amounts not deposited, vacations, 13th salary, prior notice, night shift premium, amount for unhealthy work – for exposure to high-frequency noise – and hazardous work – for exposure to inflammables, explosives or electricity -, in addition to of a termination fine of R$ 430 thousand, reaching a total of R$ 1,485,430.13.

Sought by the portal, the press office of Ivete Sangalo, who was recently ignored by William Boner at Globo studios, and Iessi Produções e Eventos Ltda stated that they will not comment on the matter at the moment.

