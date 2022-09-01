After controversial phrase at an event at Firjan, Ciro Gomes defends himself on social networks: ‘Má-fé’ | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The PDT candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, used social networks to talk about the controversy generated around a phrase used by him during a meeting on Wednesday (31) at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro ( Firjan).
At the event with businessmen from the state, where he spoke about the economy, Ciro said that the event was a “rally for prepared people” and said that it would be a “heavy job” to talk about the same issues in the favela.
“The worst fight of sincerity is against hypocrisy. I gave a lecture at Firjan on extremely technical topics – capable of being understood by few – and concluded with a self-criticism for using such technical language. -faith,” he posted.
He then explained how the events would have happened.
“To the facts: a director of Firjan called the lecture a “class”. I jokingly replied that it was ‘a rally’. And I added: ‘imagine explaining in the favela, it would be heavy’. I used the term ‘prepared people’ in the technical sense , I never despise popular wisdom. Which I love and respect”, he said.
Finally, he attributed the phrase’s malaise to political and campaign issues.
“This does not happen by chance. Afraid of our growth, the machines of hatred of petismo and bolsonarismo uncapped their factories of aggression, fake news and manipulation. Watch the video and draw your own conclusions”, he told his followers.
Ciro Gomes comments on the difficulty of presenting proposals in the favela — Photo: Reproduction social networks
After finishing the presentation of his government plan, Ciro opened the microphone for questions and, after receiving praise, reflected on the quality of understanding of the audience. The candidate then commented on the difficulty of explaining complex issues to favela residents.
“Congratulations for your class. I think it was a class. For me it was”, commented businessman Luiz Césio Caetano.
“Actually, it’s a rally, isn’t it? (laughs) A rally for us to be prepared. Imagine explaining that in the favela. It’s a heavy job”, commented Ciro Gomes.
This was Ciro Gomes’ second campaign commitment in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday. Earlier, the candidate walked through the City Center.
Along with the PDT candidate for state government, Rodrigo Neves, Ciro walked from Praça da República to the Saara. Along the way, he chatted with merchants and workers.