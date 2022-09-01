After defeat, Athletico highlight sends a message to Verdão

Photo: Publicity / Athletico Paranaense

Hurricane is going through a great phase this season, the club that fights at the top of the table in the Brasileirão, is also in the Libertadores semifinals and beat Palmeiras in the first confrontation. One of the club’s highlights this season is striker Vitor Roque, who was hired from Cruzeiro. After Athletico’s victory, the player commented on the return game, preached respect to Palmeiras, but warned that the club is going to São Paulo to seek classification for the Libertadores final.

“An important result, always good to have an advantage, but nothing has been decided. There are 90 more minutes in São Paulo, we know how difficult it will be, against a great team, but we trust in our potential and we will prepare to leave with the classification“, said the striker.

Athletico Paranaense beat Palmeiras 1×0, a goal by Alex Santana, but the move had the participation of Vitor Roque. He also commented on his participation in the goal and stated that Hurricane’s victory “was deserved”.

“It was a dispute in the area, I was able to do the domain well and Alex Santana had all the quality to score the goal. But it is to highlight the collective, all the determination we show. We played for a period with one less and the whole team ran non-stop, worked hard and we got the result deservedly.”said.

Felipão’s assistant says that the Hurricane “blocked Palmeiras”

Athletico Paranaense achieved a great result in the first game of the Libertadores semifinal, against Palmeiras. After the victory, Paulo Turra, Felipão’s assistant, praised the club’s victory.

“It was a great game, with two great teams. We were very happy with the strategy put in place. We blocked it and, when we had the opportunity to get ahead, we did too. It’s up to the players.” began by saying and concluded:

“The gEntity knows the weight of Palmeiras. But we, in the tactical part, did very well. Now there’s the second part and we’re going to keep the same line and knowing that we have conditions”, complemented.