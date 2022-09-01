After meeting, secretary of health says there is no possibility of incorporating Samu servers in regionalization

The soap opera involving the regionalization of the Mobile Emergency Care Service, Samu, gained another chapter. The servers were gathered together with Mayor Luís Eduardo Falcão and the secretary of health Ana Carolina Caixeta to discuss whether or not to incorporate the current servers in regionalization. The meeting took almost two hours.

Since the subject of Samu’s regionalization began to be discussed, servers have been losing sleep day after day. According to the nursing coordinator of Samu in Patos de Minas, Lara Cristina, the population is the one who can lose the most in relation to care. Lara explained that there are employees in the unit with more than 10 years of experience, some even more than 15 years, and the entry of new professionals without proper training and experience can harm the service.

In addition, she also said that three professionals who will work in regionalization received training at Samu. “To give you an idea, we trained three professionals and these three professionals trained by us are the ones who will train all the others”, she said. Lara said the professionals left the meeting without a definitive answer and that she expects her to come in a few days.







According to health secretary Ana Carolina Caixeta, there is no longer a way to dialogue in an attempt to incorporate current professionals into regionalization. She stressed their importance for the municipality and said that all will be absorbed and reallocated to the demands of the health department. Ana Carolina said that there are several reasons that prevented the incorporation from taking place and that everything that could be done was done.

Asked if the measure could not cause some kind of judicial stress, she said that the city attorney’s office has already carried out the legal consultation and, according to her, there are clauses that guarantee the legality of the action. “There is a clause that says that if the position ceases to exist, professionals can be reassigned to other sectors within the portfolio and that is what we are going to do,” she said.





