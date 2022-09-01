After surgery, Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’, appears smiling alongside hospital professionals: ‘People who make a difference’ | Sao Paulo

After undergoing a new arm surgery, Gustavo Corasini, actor of “Pantanal”, appeared in a photo smiling next to two health professionals from Santa Marcelina Hospital, in the East Zone of São Paulo. The image was posted on the artist’s Instagram by his mother.

“The good side of bad people is being able to find people who make a difference in our lives. I will take you forever in my heart”, wrote Fernanda Corasini this Wednesday (31).

Hours earlier, the mother had reported on social media that the actor was in a lot of pain after the surgical procedure, but that he would get over it.

“Today was a very difficult day… The day seems to have lasted 1 month. Gustavo came out of the surgery with a lot of pain, which is normal, according to the doctors for the next 12 hours. Only now he calmed down. He tried to eat but vomited”, wrote Fernanda Corasini.

“I’m here praying to go home and everything starts to come back just [ao] normal. There will be long days ahead, but I believe we will overcome”, continued Fernanda.

2 of 6 Gustavo Corasini’s mother wrote on her son’s social network that he underwent further arm surgery — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gustavo Corasini’s mother wrote on her son’s social network that he underwent another arm surgery — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The 12-year-old artist has been hospitalized for a week after he was hit by a car. He had fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis and was operated on. His friend, Eduardo Delfino, 13, died at the scene.

Actor’s dead friend practiced jiu-jitsu and took care of 3 brothers for daily mother to work

Gustavo, who played the character Tadeu in the first phase of the TV Globo soap opera, spoke to the program Fantástico on Sunday (28).

“I considered him like a brother and he will be missed,” said Gustavo, who learned of his friend’s death on Thursday (25).

3 of 6 Actor’s mother posted an image of the moment the boy was taken to the surgical center — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Actor’s mother posted an image of the moment the boy was taken to the surgical center – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Eduardo was buried in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in the metropolitan region. A jiu-jitsu practitioner, the student was honored by friends during the wake.

On Saturday (27) Eduardo’s mother visited Gustavo in the hospital. The actor told the woman that he will help her fulfill her dead friend’s dream, which was to give her a house.

Eduardo helped his mother take care of her three younger brothers while she went to work as a day laborer to pay the rent of the house where she lives with her family. She is separated from the children’s father.

As a result, other neighbors on the street where Eduardo lived are organizing a ‘kitty’ on social media to raise money for the family of the student who died.

4 of 6 Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’, undergoes surgery after being run over and remains hospitalized in SP — Photo: Reproduction Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’, undergoes surgery after being run over and remains hospitalized in SP — Photo: Reproduction

Driver is in shock

Gustavo Corasini’s family, actor from Pantanal, pays tribute to a friend who was hit by a car

The driver of the vehicle is 53 years old and knew the victims. She was even arrested in the act by the Military Police (PM), who took her to the 50th Police District (DP), Itaim Paulista.

She was then charged with culpable homicide and bodily harm (with no intent to kill and injure). After paying bail arbitrated at the police station, she was released.

The neighbor told the police that she was removing the vehicle from the street at the request of the firefighters so that an ambulance could pass and help the construction worker, who had fallen and was injured. Gustavo and Eduardo were watching the rescue, sitting in front of the gate of a house.

Videos recorded by a friend of the teens show the two walking together, playing and smiling down the street moments before they were hit by a car. (see below).

Videos show ‘Pantanal’ actor and friend moments before being run over in SP

However, the driver said that she fumbled with the pedals of her son’s automatic car, a silver Hyundai Veloster, and accelerated forward instead of reverse. The car hit the friends, who were crushed.

Photos taken by witnesses show firefighters trying to evacuate friends who were trapped between the car and the gate after the accident.

5 of 6 Witness photographed silver car that ran over ‘Pantanal’ actor and his friend inside a condominium in the East Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive Witness photographed silver car that ran over ‘Pantanal’ actor and his friend inside a condominium in the East Zone of São Paulo – Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive

O g1 was unable to reach the driver for comment. A daughter of hers told TV Globo that her mother is in shock.

“Unfortunately, this fatality occurred because from what it was determined the driver when maneuvering the vehicle was confused”, said delegate Ancilla Dei Vega dias Baptista Giaconi.