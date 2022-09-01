Agreement by Danilo, close renewal and confirmed injury: the last of Palmeiras

Palmeiras lost to Athletico by the score of 1 to 0 and was behind in the fight for a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América. The next match will be next Tuesday at Allianz Parque, where Verdão is able to reverse the score.

After the final whistle, Abel Ferreira tried to justify the defeat and commented on the lost chances at Arena da Baixada. Flaco López’s failure in the first move of the game was also mentioned by the coach.

Before facing Athletico again, the palm trees has a confrontation against Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship.

Arsenal want Danilo

English team approaches Palmeiras, knows values ​​requested by the club and can close the deal soon. According to the international press, Arsenal can pay up to 25 million euros for the Palmeiras player. Read the full article!

Mayke close to renovation

Right-back gains more space with Abel Ferreira, shows good football and should renew. Conversations are already taking place between the player’s managers and the Palmeirense board. Read the full article!

decisive september

Libertadores and the final stretch of the Brasileirão. The month of September promises to be extremely decisive for Alviverde in the season. With the World Cup scheduled for November, the year will be “shorter” in football. Read the full article and see the calendar.

Veiga exam points to sprain

After leaving the field at the beginning of the second half, Raphael Veiga has already started treatment with ice in the ankle region. Exams carried out in São Paulo showed an ankle sprain. The midfielder can be out of the Libertadores semifinal return match. Check out more!