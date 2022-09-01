Alec Baldwin sued by family of soldier killed in Afghanistan

The family of US soldier Rylee McCollum, who died in combat a year ago, last Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, 64, with the Justice of New York.

According to the New York Post, family members are seeking compensation of US$ 25 million – about R$ 129 million at the current price – and accuse Baldwin of inciting violence against the soldier’s sister, Roice McCollum, through his social networks.

The relationship between Baldwins and the McCollums began in August 2021, shortly after Rylee became the fatal victim of a suicide terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, located in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Moved by the countryman’s tragedy, the protagonist of “30 Rock” sent a check for US$ 5,000 to Rylee’s widow, as a kind of “tribute” to the boy’s memory.

However, he appeared to regret having access to a publication by the boy’s sister, Roice, on social media, in which she showed support for the invasion by Donald Trump supporters of the US Capitol in Washington.

“When I sent the money to your late brother, out of respect for his services to the country, I did not know that you were a January 6th protester. Your activities resulted in the regrettable destruction of government property, the death of a bailiff, in the attack on a legitimate presidential election”, criticized the actor, in a private message to the girl.

In addition, Baldwin shared the post in which Roice supported the controversial demonstration. From there, she claims to have been the target of “hostile, aggressive and hateful messages”, in addition to accusations of involvement with Nazi groups and pressure for her family to return the US$ 5,000 donated by the Hollywood star.