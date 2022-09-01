AMD introduces Radeon 7000 RDNA3 during Ryzen 7000 launch

RDNA3 architecture should achieve 50% performance gain per watt over RDNA2

During the official presentation event for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, AMD briefly introduced the Radeon 7000 line of graphics cards, featuring the new RDNA3 architecture. To show the power of RDNA3, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, chose a small demo of the long-awaited Lies of P. The new architecture must have 50% performance gain per watt, relative to RDNA2.

AMD gave a small teaser of the next generation of RDNA 3 graphics at the end of the presentation of the Radeon 7000 CPU line. Lies of P demo ran at 4K with graphics on ultra and placed a Radeon 7000 GPU, based on the RDNA3 architecture, alongside the high-end Zen 4 CPU Ryzen 9 7950X. You may check out the snippet in the video belowfrom marking 31m10.

Unfortunately the demo was short, serving only to stoke the imagination. The CEO commented that the game “looks great” on Radeon graphics cards, but did not report important data such as FPS. The camera position did not favor the visualization of the game and, therefore, it is difficult to draw any conclusions about what was shown at the event.

AMD introduces Ryzen 7000 CPUs

On the other hand, during the event that took place last Monday (29), AMD held a full presentation about the new line of Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs, with up to 5.7GHz and 5nm FinFet manufacturing process.

Comparative

prices

Price at launch U$ 699.00 U$ 549.00 U$ 399.00 U$ 299.00 updated price U$ 699.00 U$ 549.00 U$ 399.00 U$ 299.00

Specifications

Integrated Video

General features

To prove the power of its new high-end processor, the Ryzen 9 7950X, AMD put it up against rival Core i9-12900K, Intel’s most powerful processor. O AMD CPU delivered performance and efficiency gains that exceeded 57%. In addition, the Ryzen 9 7950X delivered up to 47% higher performance per watt consumption compared to the competition.

The new generation of AMD processors hit the market from September 27th. Several models will arrive at the same launch prices as the previous generation. The only exception will be the high-end Ryzen 9 7950X CPU, which comes in at $699, a massive $100 reduction compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X’s MSRP at launch.

AMD announces Ryzen 7000: up to 5.7GHz and Ryzen 5 beating Core i9 in games

Processors arrive on September 27 with prices similar to predecessors



