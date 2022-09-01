An Extraordinary Lawyer, Season 2: Everything We Know

an extraordinary lawyer surprised the whole world when it took over the Top 10 on Netflix. The series is not produced by the service, but it drew attention for surpassing high-investment productions like Sandman. And it is no less. The series has a light and interesting story, capable of conquering fans around the world.

The history of An extraordinary lawyer revolves around 27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo. The young woman graduated top of her class from the prestigious Seoul National University in law.

Young Woo boasts an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and an IQ score of 164. However, due to her Asperger syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions. She often has difficulties in her social interactions.

However, Young Woo always finds a way to solve problems. Each idea, she is accompanied by a glimpse of her whales. With such a success, fans question the details of the 2nd season of An extraordinary lawyer. Well, here’s what we know.

The 2nd season of An Extraordinary Lawyer

The news is excellent. Given the enormous popularity, both in South Korea and in the countries where Netflix is ​​present, Season 2 of An Extraordinary Lawyer will happen. As we mentioned earlier, the series is not produced by Netflix. However, making it available on the service helped the series to be renewed.

The series is produced by ENA and Astory, and has become the 7th most-watched series in South Korean history. On Netflix, the series surpassed 300 million hours watched. Lee Sang-baek, CEO of Astory, confirmed the series’ return to NME

“Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce the second season of ‘Woo Young-woo’.

So fans can celebrate, Season 2 of An Extraordinary Lawyer It’s on the way.

Season 2 premiere of An Extraordinary Lawyer

Astory confirmed during the renewal interview that fans don’t have to wait for the second season before 2024. The show’s cast is extremely committed to other productions. Even Park Eun Bin, from productions such as The Porcelain King and who stars in the series, has a busy schedule.

With that, the recordings should only start in mid-2023. So, expect that the 2nd season of An Extraordinary Lawyer return between January and March 2024.

The end of season 1

As we saw in the episode leading up to the finale, the hacker was Tae Su-mi’s cybersecurity genius son Sang-hyeon. We saw that the kid is smart because he has shelves full of Rubik’s Cubes – they come with instructions. Thus, he confesses to his mother almost immediately, though she begs him to keep quiet, as she is vying for a position at the Ministry.

However, Sang-hyeon admits his involvement with Hanbada and records a confession to be used if necessary. By doubling the development of this case in Young-woo’s personal life, we actually managed to kill two birds with one stone.

In the end, an extraordinary lawyer it took a long time for Young-Woo to personally visit Su-mi in Taesan. Upon arriving at the scene, the lawyer begs her to let Sang-hyeron testify. That way, she would be the mother to him that she never was to Young-Woo.

At this moment, we see a touching and great scene. Su-Mi is there to see Young-Woo question her and even leaves her ministry position. Even at this last stage, the series achieves the best interweaving of plot and character.

Finally, several characters have their developments in a satisfactory way. Min-woo doesn’t betray Young-woo. Myeong-seok recovers. And, more importantly than anything else, Young-woo and Jun-ho don’t break up.

Possible plots for season 2 of An extraordinary lawyer

So far, few plots have been confirmed for Season 2 of An extraordinary lawyer. However, the series must repeat the process created in the first year, to continue the story and its success. In this way, we will see Young-Woo facing new lawsuits in his company.

As well as their daily struggles to try to adapt to social life. Finally, we should see more of the lawyer’s romance with Young-woo, not to mention the whales she loves so much.

NOTE: As soon as news about the plot of the series is released, we will update this article.

What is the cast of season 2 of An extraordinary lawyer on Netflix?

When you made the announcement of the 2nd season of An Extraordinary Lawyer, Lee Sang-baek, CEO of Astory, stated that he hoped to have at least 90% of the cast. The CEO stated:

“We plan to proceed with Season 2 without any cast member changes, or any changes to the production team. As long as there are no abnormalities, the goal is to leave more than 90% of the members as is.”

So expect to see most of the actors again. In addition to Park Eun Bin, the first season features Kang Tae Oh as Lee Joon Ho, Kang Ki Young as Jung Myung Seok, Jeon Bae Soo as Wo Gwang Ho, Baek Ji Won as Han Seon Young, Jin Kyung as Tae Soo Mi, Ha Yoon Kyung as Choi Soo Yeon, Joo Jong Hyuk as Kwon Min Woo, and Joo Hyun Young as Dong Gei Rami.

Director shared gratitude to fans

When we think about how successful the series has become, it’s not scary to imagine that Season 2 of An Extraordinary Lawyer happen. However, when the series was released, the numbers were not encouraging. The first episode was watched by 0.1% of the Korean population.

In turn, the last episode was watched by 20% of the country’s inhabitants. Therefore, director Yoo In-shik expressed his emotion with fans. (Via Epic Stream):

“I started out thinking it would be cool to make a drama that was like a little garden where people could visit and take a break, but I feel like in an instant, it turned into a field full of blooming flowers. I would like to think that our viewers already had much bigger and richer fields in their hearts than we expected.

Park Eun Bin doesn’t think Season 2 is a good idea

Renewing series for new seasons is not common for Korean broadcasters. Even his actors get scared when this happens. Park Eun Bin, expressed opposition to the Season 2 idea of An extraordinary lawyer.

In a recent interview with The Korea Herald, Park Eun Bin explained the reasons why, she wouldn’t want a sequel. The actress believes that it takes a lot of determination, so that the series does not spoil the first season.

“The crew and actors have put their heart and soul into delivering Woo Young-woo’s beautiful story and I’m worried that it might be damaged by a second season.”

However, the actress at no time stated that she will not return for the sequel.

an extraordinary lawyer Will there be an American remake?

An extraordinary lawyer can follow the same path as The Good Doctor. Released only as “Good Doctor”, the 2013 Korean series had its rights purchased and became a worldwide success. An Astory representative told the KpopPostthat an American version was being planned.

“We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer.”

While there’s no apparent link at the moment, The Good Doctor announced a spin-off recently. The series will be called The Good Lawyer. In turn, it will be a legal drama from executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman that will feature a female lead. However, there are no indications that the adaptation of an extraordinary lawyer.

What to watch while you wait?

Apparently, the wait for the new year of the series will be long. However, while waiting for the episodes, you might want to watch some similar series. Below is a list of excellent options, which resemble the series at some point, or have a cast member, such as Park Eun Bin.

Match Vip (Netflix); The Porcelain King (Netflix); Atypical (Netflix); The Good Doctor (Globoplay); Law School (Netflix).

So, are you looking forward to Season 2 of An Extraordinary Lawyer?

Of course, you will also like:

> Na Mira do Fogo: The truth behind the Netflix series

By the way, be sure to follow Streamings Brasil for more news on the series.