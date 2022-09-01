Analysts call 2023 budget proposal ‘unrealistic’ | Economy

The federal government officially sent this Wednesday (31) the proposal for the 2023 budget to the National Congress, on the last day of the legal deadline.

According to experts consulted by the g1however, the text is unrealistic, as it contains several uncertainties regarding the electoral scenario.

Among other points, the budget, for example, does not include maintenance of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600, a promise made by candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. If not extended, the benefit returns to R$400 at the beginning of 2023 (see further below).

Budget provides assistance of R$ 405; text sent to Congress does not fulfill Bolsonaro’s promise

“I think the budget is very unrealistic. There are a number of demands that have not been analyzed. There is a huge chance, not to say 100% certainty, that this version will be completely modified”, said Gabriel Barros, chief economist at Ryo Asset

Also, according to Barros, the target of a primary deficit (expenditures greater than revenues, not counting interest on the public debt) of up to R$ 65.9 billion, already approved in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), will have to be revised due to discussions that will take place in the coming months. The economist calculates that the fiscal gap should be at least R$ 150 billion next year.

Gil Castello Branco, from the NGO Contas Abertas, argues that the government’s proposal is unrealistic. He noted that the growth projection, in the budget proposal, is 2.5% for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while the market sees a much smaller increase, of 0.37%.

“This already significantly affects the collection itself, and the prices of “commodities” are falling. And there is a forecast that it will be unfeasible to maintain this aid at R$ 600, and the candidates have already said that they would maintain it. salary, which will be a pressure cooker in the three powers. And recomposition of losses of the states with ICMS. There is a difficulty in closing these accounts of approximately R$ 200 billion”, he declared.

Castello Branco also said that there are “great budget and fiscal difficulties” planned for 2023.

“Paper accepts everything, it will close the budget with a deficit of R$ 65 billion, but in practice this will tend to be much greater. next year in terms of budgetary needs and fiscal difficulties,” he added.

See the uncertainties of the 2023 budget

