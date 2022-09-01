Andreescu does not forgive missed chances and eliminates Bia Haddad Maia at the US Open – 09/01/2022

In a few places on the world circuit Bianca Andreescu feel so comfortable in US open, where she was champion in 2019, when she was just 19 years old. The Canadian gave another example of this on Wednesday night, in a game that started at dawn against the Brazilian Bia Haddad Maia. Current number 48 in the world, Andreescu imposed his game of variations, made very few mistakes in the first set and made Bia pay dearly for the missed chances in the second set. The final score showed 6/2 and 6/4and the current number 48 in the world eliminated the 26-year-old from São Paulo from the New York tournament.

With the triumph, the Canadian advances to the third round to face French Carolina Garcia, who is also having a great time on the world circuit. Cincinnati’s WTA 1000 champion just over a week ago, Garcia is on a ten-game winning streak. On Wednesday, she surpassed Russian Anna Kalinskaya by 6/3 and 6/1.

Bia Haddad Maia, in turn, remains without reaching the third round of a career slam. Current number 15 in the world in singles, she will remain in New York for the doubles bracket. She and Kazakh Anna Danilina will debut in the tournament against Serbian Aleksandra Krunic and Polish Magda Linette. The US Open is very important for Bia and Danilina because they fight for the classification for the WTA Finals in the modality. The eight best partnerships of the year compete in the end-of-year event and, currently, Brazilian and Kazakh are precisely the eighth best duo of the season.

How did it happen

Bia entered the court with an aggressive game plan, avoiding leaving the ball in the hands of Andreescu, who has a game with more options and could leave the Brazilian chasing the ball for a long time. In the first game, the paulista made three unforced errors, always exaggerating the dose, and lost the serve. Andreescu, in turn, tried to apply his usual style of play, varying between right and left slices, balls with a lot of top spin and, from time to time, straighter shots looking for winners.

The Canadian not only executed what she intended, but she did it with great precision. In the entire first set, Andreescu made only three unforced errors against the Brazilian’s 13. In 33 minutes, after another break in the seventh game, the 2019 champion closed the partial at 6/2.

Gradually, however, Bia began to play more freely, apparently more accustomed to Andreescu’s variations. In the fourth game, after an excellent winning return and a winner, the Brazilian had two break points, but could not convert. In the sixth game, history repeated itself. One more return winner and two more chances to break. Again, Andreescu saved himself and confirmed the serve. Bia even had an uncomplicated ball to get the break, but she sent a long forehand.

The missed chances cost dearly. In the seventh game, it was Andreescu who executed an aggressive return and a winner. Bia then committed a double fault and an unforced error and had her serve broken. The 2019 champion won another tough game in the eighth game to open 5/3 and shortly thereafter did the same to complete the win.

