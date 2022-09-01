ANS discloses technologies that should be offered by health plans

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) decided to include five new technologies aimed at ovarian and liver cancer treatments in the List of Health Procedures and Events. In all, in 2022, 10 procedures and 20 medications were included.

The List of Health Procedures and Events gathers the procedures to which the beneficiaries of health plans are entitled. These are procedures considered essential for the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of diseases.

The new announced additions are: Levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system (LNG-IUS), a device used to treat abnormal uterine bleeding; genetic testing for mutation of the BRCA gene, necessary to identify women eligible for cancer treatment with the drug olaparib; and, hepatic radioembolization, which is a radiotherapy procedure used for the treatment of intermediate or advanced stage hepatocellular carcinoma.

Olaparib was also included for two types of cancers in women: maintenance treatment of adult patients with high-grade, relapsed, relapsed, platinum-based chemotherapy-sensitive serous ovarian or endometrioid carcinoma; and maintenance treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed, advanced, high-grade, ovarian carcinoma who respond to first-line chemotherapy.

According to the ANS, the proposals for updating the list were received by electronic form, available on the ANS website, and discussed in the months and August.

Two other suggested technologies were analyzed, but had an unfavorable final recommendation for inclusion in the Rol: etonogestrel hormonal subdermal implant for contraception and hepatic radioembolization for metastatic colorectal cancer.