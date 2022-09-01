Argentina team can help Corinthians in the ‘Fausto Vera mission’

When he hired the Argentine Fausto Vera, the board of Corinthians needed to be convinced of the potential for added value that the player has. And who can be of great help in this is coach Lionel Scaloni, of the Argentine national team, who monitors the player on the eve of the Qatar World Cup.

According to TyC Sports, an Argentine television broadcaster, the coach of the local team has been watching the Corinthians midfielder since the time he played for Argentinos Juniors, which has not changed with the athlete’s arrival at Timão, a month ago.

Wearing the national team shirt always values ​​the called athlete. And Lionel Scaloni’s signal is that there is room for Fausto Vera in Argentina’s midfield at the World Cup, which would further raise the market price of the Corinthian asset.

INVESTMENT AND PROJECTIONS



Shirt 33 was a request from Vítor Pereira who, along with his staff, evaluated the midfielder very positively. And in times when political terms are in vogue, the Corinthian commander was the main ‘electoral cable’ for Timão to hire the Argentine midfielder. One of the ways in which VP convinced the Corinthians management to make the investment was by guaranteeing the resale potential that the athlete will have.

Fausto is one of the only players that the current management of Corinthians has made an investment to sign. The alvinegro club initially paid US$6.5 million (R$33.3 million, at current rates) to buy Fausto Vera’s rights – with US$4.5 million (R$23 million, at current rates) referring to the operation, and paid in installments, and another 2 million dollars (R$ 10.2 million, at the current exchange rate) with charges and commissions. The value, however, could reach 8 million dollars (R$ 40.9 million, in the current exchange rate), if Fausto hits some goals that reach 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7.6 million, in the current exchange rate). current) in its entirety.

The idea of ​​the Corinthians management is to redeem the amount at the time of the sale of the athlete, who has a contract with the team until June 2026, and increase the profit margin as much as possible. In fact, the idea of ​​Argentinos Juniors was to hold Fausto until he was ready for a top-tier scenario in Europe and profit well from the asset, but the club’s financial difficulties made them accept to sell him to Corinthians.

CAREER MANAGEMENT



And in this negotiation process with Timão, the player’s staff had great value, as he prioritized the Corinthians offer against one from Genk, from Belgium, which he had in his hands with figures very close to those agreed with the Corinthians direction.

The attitude of Fausto Vera’s representatives was precisely thinking about the possibility of the athlete’s maturation in Brazilian football, playing in tournaments such as Libertadores da América more frequently, so that when a large European association observes him, he is ready.

Wearing the Genk shirt in the current reality would mean Fausto Vera playing in a lesser league in Europe and with the possibility that, due to his young age, he would not be able to establish himself quickly and return to South America questioned.

Fausto Vera was a constant presence in Argentina’s youth teams. In 2017, he played in the South American Under-17 Championship. Two years later, in 2019, he was present at the same competition, but defending the under-20 category. In addition, the player also defended his country at the U-20 World Cup in 2019 and at the Tokyo Olympics last year.