Assaí gives ‘glamorous bath’ in stores of the former Extra Hiper and expects to earn three times as much

Who enters the news Assaí storesthe first ones that begin to be opened where they used to work Extra hypermarketsyou will notice that there was a “bath of glamour” in the old wholesale: if before everything was piled up in the product boxes themselves, now the look will be more “clean”, with goods that were previously only associated with “rich” markets , like a complete wine cellar.

By the end of the year, there will be 40 new cash-and-carry units, as a result of the purchase of commercial outlets under the banner that no longer exists, with three opening their doors this week, two in the capital (anhanguera and Guaianas) and one in palms (Tocantins). By the end of the week, the fourth establishment in Ceará will be added to the list. Located at Vila Leopoldinawest of São Paulo, Assaí Anhanguera is considered one of the points with the greatest sales potential among those purchased at the end of last year.

After 150 days of work, with an investment of around R$50 million, the establishment has more than 30,000 m² of built area, with more than 8,900 m² of sales area. The unit has parking for cars and motorcycles with more than 1,200 spaces. The space also has three free charging points for electric cars, which were installed in partnership with GreenYellow.

Some stores in Assaí have already gained a wine section Photograph: assaí

On the inside, despite offering more services to the consumer, the stores will continue to obey the wholesale logic: low cost and high sales volume, which guarantees a profitable model with low prices for the customer. However, the differences will be noticeable: the Anhanguera store, for example, has a butcher shop, a cold meat emporium, a barbecue corner and a bakery, in addition to a wine section.

By the end of the year, Assaí will have opened 40 new stores converted from Extra Hiper and around 10 more stores launched from scratch. The company has signaled to investors that its Ebitda margin (measured by cash generation, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) could drop 0.5 percentage point in 2022, compared to 2021. However, this drop has not yet appeared in the first two quarters of the year.

President of Assaí, Belmiro Gomes indicates that this data may appear in the third and fourth quarters of the year. He explains that, in addition to the costs of works, the company is still preparing for the anniversary of the brand that will bring a differentiated commercial strategy and that can put pressure on the margin. For the future, the company indicates maintenance of profit margin and dilution of expenses to guarantee investments.

Extra becomes Assaí

“Today there is less skepticism that we will achieve guidance (goal)”, says Gomes about market expectations, which at first was apprehensive about the transaction of the new commercial points. With the figures for the second quarter of 2022 annualized, he delivered the goal of R$ 80 billion in revenue.

Despite changes, Assaí wants to maintain a high-volume sales style Photograph: Vinicius Stasolla/Assaí

The company has promised gross revenue of BRL 100 billion for 2024 and, for that, it counts not only on the openings of 2022, but on the rest of the 61 stores purchased from Extra that are already confirmed. These 21 stores are expected to open in early 2023, with the second quarter of 2023 being the first with all conversions completed.

There are still 9 commercial points that were in negotiation with Extra, but which have not yet had the approval of the landowners or other bureaucratic permissions for the purchase to be finalized. According to Gomes, there is a small chance that some of them will be left out of the company.

XP sees Assaí’s change with enthusiasm

XP Analysts, Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday raised the target price of Assai from R$20 to R$22, a potential increase of 20% in relation to the last closing. The update takes place after a visit to one of Assaí’s new stores. The buy recommendation for the paper was maintained.

They explain that the forecasts of increased sales and profitability for the stores that belonged to Extra is based on conversions previously made by the company, which delivered this increase in sales three times compared to hypermarkets.

Company that attracts more demanding consumers, but without alienating traditional customers Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

Analysts call attention to the fact that the cashiers have emerged as a winning food retail model. According to Nielsen, the format currently accounted for approximately 19.7% of the industry in 2021, with around 40% of the market concentrated in smaller networks.

Cash and carry profit margin is higher, says CEO

The company’s expectation is that, in this new format, the store will sell three times more than the Extra that used to work there, reaching R$ 500 million in revenue per year. To give investors an idea, CEO Belmiro Gomes usually says that Extra stores converted in the past to the Assaí format now have 1.5 percentage points more in the Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). ) than the company presents in its consolidated results.

Assaí wins ‘glamour bath’

The company’s consolidated Ebitda margin was 7.5% in 2021. The same indicator for stores that were Extra Hiper in the past and were converted into Assaí, when the two banners still belonged to the same group, was 9% in the same year.

Gomes explained, however, that the share of the group’s general and administrative expenses in relation to net revenue has been at 9.5% for about ten years. But it is possible to reduce these expenses. “In stores with more services, expenses are proportionally lower”, says Gomes.

This is because certain services are placed in establishments as the region in which they are located has demands. Thus, the stores purchased from Extra at the end of last year, which are located in commercial points with a lot of traffic and, to a large extent, in regions with higher purchasing power, have more services. The logic is that the volume of sales at these points should dilute the higher operating costs.