Assassin’s Creed Mirage is officially announced

This Thursday morning (01), Ubisoft “delivered the paçoca”: images of Assassin’s Creed Mirage escaped in its virtual store. Now, everything has just been confirmed: the French publisher has officially revealed the game.

There is not much official information about the game yet. In fact, the publisher intends to bring the news in the Ubisoft Forward on September 10th. The event will take place at 4pm.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next Assassin’s Creed game. We can’t wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #Assassins Creed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in the franchise. We can’t wait to tell you more, on September 10th at Ubisoft Forward: at 4pm PT.

Last Tuesday (30), journalist Jason Schreier, from Bloomberg, addressed some of the alleged details of the game. According to him, the story will take place in Baghdad, focusing on Basim (one of the characters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla). Additionally, the gameplay would use the classic franchise formula — without the RPG elements seen in Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

Finally, the reporter also informs that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to arrive in the fall of 2023 — between April and June. For now, these news have yet to be officially revealed by Ubisoft, so it’s good to be cautious.

In addition to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft would be preparing a remake of the first game

According to a youtuber (Schreier even confirmed some of the information brought by him), Ubisoft is working on a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed. The project would be in development along the same lines as Mirage and could be integrated into the new game’s Season Pass. Find out more here!