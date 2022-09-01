Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in the series, says rumor

Information about the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series has leaked on the internet. Rumors indicate that the new game in the Ubisoft franchise will be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage. See more details.

READ MORE

The information was published by youtuber j0nathan. According to him, the highlight goes to the name of the game — Assassin’s Creed Mirage — but, in addition, details were also revealed about setting and more.

Later, Jason Schreier, a reporter for the site Bloomberg, reinforced the rumors. According to him, the new game will actually take place in Baghdad, with a protagonist named Basim.

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game

-Should be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 30, 2022

Obviously, nothing has been confirmed about the new game in the series officially, but fans can expect news for September 10, the date reserved for Ubisoft Forward.