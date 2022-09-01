At an event with businessmen, Ciro Gomes says he held ‘a rally for prepared people’: ‘Can you imagine explaining this in the favela?’ | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The PDT candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, was on the afternoon of this Wednesday (31) at the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), in a meeting with businessmen from the state, where he spoke about the economy. He said the event was a “rally for prepared people” and said it would be a “heavy job” to talk about the same issues in the favela.
After finishing the presentation of his government plan, Ciro opened the microphone for questions and, after receiving praise, reflected on the quality of understanding of the audience. The candidate then commented on the difficulty of explaining complex issues to favela residents.
“Congratulations for your class. I think it was a class. For me it was”, commented businessman Luiz Césio Caetano.
“Actually, it’s a rally, isn’t it? (laughs) A rally for us to be prepared. Imagine explaining that in the favela. It’s a heavy job”, commented Ciro Gomes.
Ciro Gomes comments on the difficulty of presenting proposals in the favela — Photo: Reproduction social networks
This was Ciro Gomes’ second campaign commitment in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday. Earlier, the candidate walked through the City Center.
Along with the PDT candidate for state government, Rodrigo Neves, Ciro walked from Praça da República to the Saara. Along the way, he chatted with merchants and workers.
The g1 contacted the team that works with the candidate Ciro Gomes, but until the last update of this report there was no response.