Atlético-GO vs São Paulo: probable teams, absences and where to watch the Copa Sudamericana game

This Thursday (1), Atletico GO and Sao Paulo face each other for the first leg in the semifinals of Copa Sudamericana. The ball rolls at 21:30, at the Serra Dourada stadium.

> Check out how the negotiations for contract renewals for the São Paulo squad are going



> See Copa Sudamericana table and simulate upcoming games

The teams have already met this year for the Brazilian Championship. On that occasion, Tricolor from São Paulo beat Dragão 2-1, with two goals from Luciano. Now, the challenge will be for the continental.

São Paulo qualified for the South American semifinals by eliminating Ceará after a penalty shootout at Arena Castelão. Atlético-GO, on the other hand, stamped its spot by eliminating Nacional, after winning 1-0 in the first leg and 3-0 in the return duel.

Tricolor paulista, in turn, faces a complicated situation. The team comes from a series of four games without a win, with three consecutive defeats. The most recent for Fortaleza, by 1 to 0, in a game that was valid for the Brazilian Championship.

The meeting with the team from Goiás is essential to restore the morale of Rogério Ceni’s team, which was also defeated by Flamengo in the first duel valid for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Ceni will also have to deal with a prominent drop in São Paulo’s defensive sector. Miranda is recovering from trauma to her right ankle and was unrelated. On the other hand, Gabriel Neves improved from the ligament injury in his right ankle and was once again an option.

Atlético-GO also faces a sequence of four games without a win – in this case, with two defeats and two draws. Last Saturday (27), they lost to Goiás 2-1 for the Brazilian Championship. Unlike Tricolor paulista – which is alive in three competitions – Dragão only has the Brasileirão and the continental.

However, a bigger problem afflicts and can complicate the situation of the team. Recently, Jorginho was fired as coach and Eduardo Baptista took over this week, until the end of the season. In this way, he still didn’t have as much time to work.

ATLÉTICO-GO X SÃO PAULO



Place: Serra Dourada Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Date/Time: 9/1/2022, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (VEN)

Assistants: Carlos Lopez (VEN) and Carlos Moreno (VEN)

VAR: Juan Soto (VEN)

Where to follow: Conmebol TV and in real time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport and in the real time of the L!

ATHLETIC-GO

Renan, Hayner, Wanderson, Klaus and Arthur Henrique; Marlon Freitas, Baralhas, Jorginho, Wellington Rato; Airton and Churin. Technician: Eduardo Baptista

Embezzlement: Ronaldo (shoulder injury), Rhaldney and Kelvin (not entered)

hanging: Hayner and Churin

Suspended: –

SAO PAULO

Jandrei; Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia (Gabriel Neves), Galoppo (Igor Gomes), Nestor (Patrick) and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Embezzlement: André Anderson (muscle pain), Walce (surgery recovery), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Miranda (ankle sprain).

hanging: Pablo Maia.

Suspended: –