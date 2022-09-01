Australian killed wife to exchange her for 16-year-old student: 4-decade mystery is solved after podcast

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Australian killed wife to exchange her for 16-year-old student: 4-decade mystery is solved after podcast 1 Views

Chris Dawson

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Chris Dawson at the Supreme Court of New South Wales

The case remained unsolved for over 40 years.

Until, on Tuesday (30/8), a judge of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia, found Chris Dawson, 74, guilty of the murder of his wife, Lynette.

Chris, a former professional rugby player, lived with her and the couple’s two children in Sydney.

They were a seemingly normal family until she disappeared without a trace in January 1982. At the time, Lynette was 33 years old.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Learn how to make scotcheroos: an amazing sweet to get out of the rut – 01/09/2022

Since the consumption of peanut butter is being widely used, many recipes with it have …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved