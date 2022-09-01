Average rating for Prime Video series released on Rotten Tomatoes

The specialized critic is already giving its opinion!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres this week on Prime Video, and first impressions from critics have started to appear on the internet. On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoesthe production gained average approval, and promises a remarkable debut according to the critics’ opinions.

So far, the first season of the production has an average of 85% approval among specialized critics. It is common for the average to undergo changes as more reviews are added to the site’s rating, especially after the series’ official debut. Still, this is a promising start for the production based on the work of JRR Tolkien.

Check out the main opinions about the series so far:

Alex Welchof inversecompared the production to Peter Jackson’s films:

“The Middle-earth presented in Rings of Power is dramatically different from that seen in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. Despite that, it’s to the credit of the Rings of Power set design and visual effects teams that it doesn’t feel any less inviting or comfortably inhabited.”

Jamie Lovettof comicbook.compraised the production with reservations:

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series with a good foundation. It has a strong cast, the action is brilliant, and the plots are interesting. Still, I was left wanting something more. I don’t want to be interested, I want to be excited.”

Therese Lacsonof colliderhe wrote:

“Although there is still an entire season to watch, The Rings of Power is off to a successful start in delivering the promised quality and making a strong start.”

Chris Evangelistaof slashfilmindicated that the series left something to be desired compared to the films:

“I liked what I saw here, but I also kept thinking that what I really wanted to do was rewatch the movies.”

Already Clint Worthingtonof RobertEggers.comraised the comparison with Game of Thrones:

“Despite the ‘Game of Thrones light’ feel, the lush production design and promise of five seasons to tell the story make me think there’s potential in this adventure – even if we can’t see it yet.”

Set during the Second Age, the prequel series promises to tackle the history of the realm of Númenor, as well as the creation of the Rings of Power that give the work its name. Some characters known to movie fans, such as Elrond and Galadriel are a central part of the plot.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video, day 1 of September.

