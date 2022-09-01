Backyard renovation turns into the discovery of Europe’s largest dinosaur

Irregular pipes, asbestos and poorly positioned beams are some of the factors that can get in the way of a renovation. However, a resident of Pombal, Portugal, faced even bigger problems when changing the structure of his house in 2017.

Under his backyard lawn were nothing less than fossils of a sauropod, a long-necked dinosaur that lived between 160 and 100 million years ago. Since then, the animal has been excavated by researchers from the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, in Portugal.

As if the fossil alone wasn’t enough, the resident recently received news that the bones may belong to the largest dinosaur ever found in Europe. Excavation work continues, but scientists already estimate that the animal would have measured 12 meters in height and 25 meters in length when it was alive.

Scientists were also impressed by the dinosaur’s good positioning. He has all his ribs arranged in the original anatomical position. “This mode of preservation is relatively uncommon in the fossil record of dinosaurs, in particular sauropods, from the Portuguese Upper Jurassic,” said Elisabete Malafaia, a researcher involved in the study, in communiqué.

The vertebrae and ribs revealed so far point to a brachiosaurus, a species that could weigh between 40 and 70 tons. Scientists believe that new body parts of the giant should be found in future excavation campaigns.