Bahia will have a new electric bill model starting this Thursday; see what changes

The electricity bill will change. As of this Thursday (1st), Neoenergia Coelba’s invoice is already sending the new version to consumers’ homes, which brings a series of changes.

In addition to the different layout, the new account provides more information about the consumption of each unit, the value of the tariffs — Energy Tariff (TE) and Tariff for the Use of the Distribution System (TUSD) — and taxes — PIS/Cofins, which are federal, and ICMS, state. The changes occur due to the new rules established by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) for all distributors in the country, which will start using the Electronic Electricity Invoice (NF3e).

(Click on image to enlarge)

Previously, this data was presented in three columns. Now, they will be detailed in ten, so that the consumer knows better about their expenses. In addition, the new boleto has a QR Code that can be used to verify digital authentication.

“The new electricity bill brings information about the service more Table 1 In detail, column with description of the tariffs — Energy Tariff (TE) and Tariff for the Use of the Distribution System (TUSD) — and taxes — PIS/Cofins and ICMS.segura, easy and transparent for the distributor, the tax authorities and our customers. This change represents another advance in the digitalization of processes so that they are increasingly efficient, in addition to encouraging the relationship with consumers through digital means”, says Leonardo Moura, Superintendent of Commercial Processes at Neoenergia.

The invoice brings other changes. Now, there is the use of the term “Customer Code” in place of the old number called “Contract Account” – which appears in the upper right part of the document. This numbering allows access to personal information in the company’s service channels, where queries, requests, negotiations, among others can be made.

The invoice will also have larger letters, making it easier to read, and will also have a field for information about the consumption meter and an increase in the frame that shows debit notices. The changes were studied based on the demands verified in research.

Invoice delivery does not change. Consumers will continue to receive the printed bill, by email – for those who opted for the digital invoice, or through Neoenergia Coelba’s service channels, such as the website, SMS and WhatsApp.

The new model follows, in addition to Confaz’s determinations on the Electronic Electricity Invoice, the rules of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the sector’s regulatory body, and the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Distributors (Abradee), an institution of which Neoenergia’s concessionaires are part.