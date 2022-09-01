Baile do Flamengo reinforces which is the best team in Libertadores

When one team is much superior to another, dominance is expected to be put into practice on the field. And no other team in this Libertadores repeats what Flamengo does with the rivals it finds. It was like that against Tolima, Corinthians, and now, against Vélez. The 4-0 at José Amalfitani was cheap. The red-black performance bordered on perfection. And the Argentines don’t have the slightest chance of reversing the situation at Maracanã.

Maximiliano Perrone was Alexander Medina’s important absence in midfield. Cáseres entered and formed the Argentine 4-4-2. Dorival Junior climbed the best he had, even with David Luiz confirmed in the defense.

Flamengo fans got used to seeing a team that tries to be dominant and control the game with the ball inside and outside the house in Libertadores. Against Vélez it was no different. And very efficiently! The Argentine team took about 15 minutes to get out of their own field, such was the red-black organization to mark the rival ball out and the quality to circulate the ball in the opponent’s field.

There was a lack of forcefulness and better decisions when defining the bids. De los Santos missed two outings and almost João Gomes and Pedro didn’t open the scoring. The initial impetus has cooled a bit. The Cariocas didn’t lose control of the match, but they were scared off by Janson and Orellano’s shots from the edge of the area. The second hit the left post in a free kick.

How Vélez and Flamengo started the first game for the semifinals of Libertadores 2022 Image: Rodrigo Coutinho

The Argentines tried to advance the marking, but they couldn’t do it efficiently. The Brazilian quality spoke louder. Especially with David Luiz finding Rodinei and Éverton Ribeiro on the right. From there Flamengo progressed. The goal seemed a matter of time. And he came at 31′. Léo Pereira received from the right on a rebound from a corner and crossed in the measure for Pedro to deflect.

João Gomes and Thiago Maia were lions retrieving balls in midfield. The young midfielder started the play for the second goal of the Mais Querido in this way. He took from Cáseres and launched a beautiful counter-attack. Pedro, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Gabigol participated in an engaging and quick exchange of passes. Shirt 9 received in the area and served Everton Ribeiro. The midfielder played with class on Hoyos’ departure and widened.

The red-black still had another great chance with Filipe Luís, but the side took the ball from the right and didn’t take advantage of Pedro’s assistance. He finished very weakly against Hoyos. It wouldn’t be needed. Vélez had to fully expose himself in the 2nd stage. In addition to not bringing danger to Flamengo’s goal, he exposed himself. A historic rout could be built if the Carioca team had a little more whimsy in the shots.

Pedro plays over the goalkeeper and makes Flamengo’s third against Vélez Sarsfield, for Libertadores Image: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Pedro scored the third at 16′. Gabigol received from Filipe Luís in the right corner of the penalty area and gave another assist. The shirt 9 himself missed three great chances in counterattacks. He kicked Hoyos as he came face to face. Then he sent the net from the outside, even without Hoyos in front of him. Then the Argentine goalkeeper fought to make a new save.

Gabi’s eagerness to score contrasted with Pedro’s serenity. He scored another one in the 37′. Vidal served the striker and the shot found the left corner of the goal. The Brazilians ended the game by putting the Argentines in the “roda” and starting with shouts of olé against an astonished host crowd.