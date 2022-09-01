Ball market: see who can rock the last day of the European transfer window | international football

As Ludmilla says, “it’s today”. The summer window for transfers in Europe’s main football markets ends this Thursday. There are still relevant names, among Brazilians and foreigners, who can change clubs on this last day of the market. See the featured players below.

Each country has a specific time to close its window (check by clicking here). If the player is out of contract with any club, he can settle with another after the closing date.

João Pedro, Aubameyang, Douglas Luiz and Bellingham can change clubs on the last day of the window — Photo: Infografia ge

The Brazilian midfielder has a contract with the Italian club until June 2025, he is out of space at Juve – he has not played yet this season – and was wanted by Rome and Valencia. There is the possibility of taking out a loan. The ge report found that the main obstacle is the high salary.

Arthur has yet to take the field for Juventus in official games this season — Photo: Nicolò Campo/Getty Images

Marco Asensio is in his last year with Real Madrid. Coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed last week that the striker is looking for another club. The offers that have arrived so far have not pleased Real.

Asensio is in the last year of his contract with Real Madrid (Photo: AFP)

Aubameyang – Barcelona (ESP)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2025, but has been negotiating a transfer to Chelsea. The Spanish club has already turned down an offer of 15 million euros plus full-back Marcos Alonso by Gabonese. The fracture suffered in the jaw during a robbery this week could derail plans.

Aubameyang could move to Chelsea – Photo: Getty Images

Midfielder Ross Barkley ended his contract with Chelsea and was free on the market. He left the English team after 100 official games and 12 goals scored. On his resume, Barkley has the 2018 FA Cup, the 2019 Europa League and the 2022 Club World Cup.

Barkley recently terminated his contract with Chelsea — Photo: Getty Images

Bellingham v Borussia Dortmund (ALE)

The English Jude Bellingham is linked to Dortmund until June 2025. Target of interest from other greats in Europe, his name has been speculated in recent days at Liverpool, which has been suffering from many injuries in the squad. The German club does not intend to release him for less than 120 million eurosand not before January 2023.

Jude Bellingham, 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund jewel – Photo: AFP

Another striker who could leave Barcelona. Memphis has a contract with the Spanish club until June 2023. Juventus would be the Dutchman’s likely destination. English clubs also made proposals.

Memphis Depay has an indefinite future at Barcelona — Photo: Getty Images

the brazilian center forward has been without a club since leaving Atlético-MG at the beginning of the year. According to the Spanish press, he has been negotiating with Rayo Vallecano. The team’s coach, Andoni Iraola, would have been dissatisfied with the possibility of this hiring.

Diego Costa has been without a club since leaving Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa (ING)

The Brazilian midfielder is in the last year of his contract with the English club. There are several other interested parties, but no one has made an official proposal so far. Coach Steven Gerrard left the situation open. On Wednesday, Douglas scored another Olympic goal for Aston Villa, this time over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Douglas Luiz scored another Olympic goal for Aston Villa – Photo: Reuters

Gvardiol – RB Leipzig (ALE)

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is a strong target for Chelsea, who offered 90 million euros for the RB Leipzig player. He has a contract with the German club until June 2026.

Gvardiol has shone for RB Leipzig and could move to Chelsea — Photo: Getty Images

João Pedro – Watford (ENG)

The Brazilian striker is linked to England’s second division team until June 2025. A few weeks ago, Watford turned down an offer from Newcastle for him, in the amount of 24 million euros. The expectation is that a new offer will be made before the closing of the window. Coach Rob Edwards preferred not to say yesterday the degree of confidence in João’s permanence.

João Pedro wants to leave Watford — Photo: Getty Images

Skriniar – Inter Milan (ITA)

The Slovakian-born defender has another year on his contract with Internazionale. Paris Saint-Germain is still trying to sign him and offered 60 million euros for the defender. The Italian club asked for at least 80 million euros.