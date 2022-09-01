Banco do Brasil announces advance payment of almost R$ 800 million

O Bank of Brazil (BB) announced that it will pay more than R$781 million in dividends to its shareholders, referring to Interest on Equity (JCP) of the third quarter of 2022.

According to information disclosed to the market, the institution clarified that the amount is equivalent to R$0.27373551240 per common share. The JCP will be transferred on September 30 of this year, based on the shareholding position of September 12, 2022.

Positive result of Banco do Brasil

The decision to anticipate the transfer of profits shows that Banco do Brasil is doing well and above expectations this quarter. To give you an idea, the total earnings paid by the institution already amounted to R$ 2.2 billion at the end of August.

In relation to recurring net income, it reached R$ 7.803 billion in the second half of this year. In comparison with the same period in 2021, the increase was 54.8%. The result exceeded market projections, which brought a profit of R$ 6.203 billion.

In addition, given the strong performance, Itaú BBA had to revise this week the projection for the target price of BB’s shares, increasing them. It went from R$44 per share to R$53, with a 27.8% appreciation potential.

What are JCPs?

Interest on Equity (JCP) is the part of the profits that a business obtained during the year of operation. They are one of the ways used by companies to remunerate shareholders, mainly due to the lower rate of tax payments.

The method for calculating JCP encompasses the evaluation of the company’s accounting documents and statements. The documents used are based on the calculation of the company’s fiscal year profit, and may include balance sheets, Tax Accounting Bookkeeping (ECF), ledgers and more.