Base: Botafogo draws with Fortaleza and remains outside the G-4 in the Brazilian Under-17 Championship

O Botafogo was better in the game, missed a lot of chances, conceded a silly goal and ended up in a 1-1 draw with Strength this Wednesday, at CT Ribamar Bezerra, in Ceará, for the fifth round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship. The result made Glorioso remain outside the G-4, now occupying seventh place in Group B, with 6 points.

After a first half without many chances, the game got busier in the final stage, with Botafogo more incisive. Maranhão even missed a goal made, and Andrey also had the chance to head, in a save by goalkeeper Khendran. The alvinegro goal only came out at 17, with Kauê Leonardo, with a header.

After the goal, Botafogo retreated and ended up suffering a silly goal, in a weak kick from outside the area by Paulo Roberto – goalkeeper Victor Darub still tried to stretch, but could not defend. In the end, Glorioso went all out for the attack, but stopped at the crossbar, in a placed submission by Bernardo Valim.

Botafogo now faces Fluminense twice in a row, both times at CT Vale das Laranjeiras, in Xerém. First next Saturday (3), at 11 am, for the Campeonato Carioca Sub-17, and then for the Brazilian Sub-17, next Wednesday (7), at 15 pm.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA 1 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Place: CT Ribamar Bezerra

Date-Time: 08/31/2022 – 15:00

Referee: José Dennis Garces Lima (CE)

Assistants: José Moracy de Sousa e Silva (CE) and Ana Carolina Lima de Souza (CE)

Yellow cards: Brayan (FOR); Bruno Macedo, Andrey and Kaue Leonardo (BOT)

red cards: –

goals: Kaue Leonardo 17’/2nd T (0-1) and Paulo Roberto 30’/2nd T (1-1)

STRENGTH: Khendran; Renan, João Lucas (Gabriel), Samuel and Arthur (Wendel); Brayan, Michel (Landerson) and Amorim (Endrio); Bolivia, Paulo Roberto and Diotti – Coach: Danilo Benjamin.

BOTAFOGO: Victor Darub; Foguinho, Andrey, Capixaba (Caio) and Pedro Wander; Bruno Macedo (Gabriel Justino), Kauê Leonardo and Bernardo Valim; Fabiano (Diogo Sauberman), Potato (Vargas) and Feijão (Rocket) – Coach: Lucas Batista.