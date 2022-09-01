BB lists 10 good stocks to invest in the next 3 months – Money Times

O BB Investimentos released its new recommended portfolio of dividends for the period from September to November 2022.

The institution selected 10 shares of companies that regularly pay dividends and, in its assessment, have the best appreciation potential for the period.

The selection considers a cautious scenario for the Brazilian stock exchange, in addition to the companies’ earnings prospects, risks inherent to their businesses, analysis of multiples and expected dividend yield.

With that, BB arrived at the following names: CCR (CCRO3), CPFL Energia (CPFE3), cup (CSMG3), Energies from Brazil (ENBR3), Itau (ITUB4), Petrobras (PETR4), South America (SULA11), unipar (UNIP6), OK (VALE3) and vibrate energy (VBBR3). Each paper has a weight of 10%.

Company ticker Weight expected DY CCR CCRO3 10% 3.3% CPFL Energia CPFE3 10% 9.4% cup CSMG3 10% 5.6% Energies from Brazil ENBR3 10% 6.4% Itau ITUB4 10% 4.5% Petrobras PETR4 10% 38.6% South America SULA11 10% 3.4% unipar UNIP6 10% at OK VALE3 10% 12.7% vibrate energy VBBR3 10% 6.1%

O dividend yield (dividend yield) average annual expected of the companies selected for the composition of the portfolio is 10%. Excluding Petrobras, the average is 6.4%.

BB’s dividend portfolio accumulates an appreciation of 15.1%, against a 12.4% increase in the Dividend Index (IDIV) in the last 24 months and a 1.9% drop in Ibovespa for the same period.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.