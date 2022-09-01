BB lists 10 good stocks to invest in the next 3 months – Money Times

O BB Investimentos released its new recommended portfolio of dividends for the period from September to November 2022.

The institution selected 10 shares of companies that regularly pay dividends and, in its assessment, have the best appreciation potential for the period.

The selection considers a cautious scenario for the Brazilian stock exchange, in addition to the companies’ earnings prospects, risks inherent to their businesses, analysis of multiples and expected dividend yield.

With that, BB arrived at the following names: CCR (CCRO3), CPFL Energia (CPFE3), cup (CSMG3), Energies from Brazil (ENBR3), Itau (ITUB4), Petrobras (PETR4), South America (SULA11), unipar (UNIP6), OK (VALE3) and vibrate energy (VBBR3). Each paper has a weight of 10%.

CompanytickerWeightexpected DY
CCRCCRO310%3.3%
CPFL EnergiaCPFE310%9.4%
cupCSMG310%5.6%
Energies from BrazilENBR310%6.4%
ItauITUB410%4.5%
PetrobrasPETR410%38.6%
South AmericaSULA1110%3.4%
uniparUNIP610%at
OKVALE310%12.7%
vibrate energyVBBR310%6.1%

O dividend yield (dividend yield) average annual expected of the companies selected for the composition of the portfolio is 10%. Excluding Petrobras, the average is 6.4%.

BB’s dividend portfolio accumulates an appreciation of 15.1%, against a 12.4% increase in the Dividend Index (IDIV) in the last 24 months and a 1.9% drop in Ibovespa for the same period.

