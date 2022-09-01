Before and after: Chay Suede says he gained 15 kilos with weight training | Column Fábia Oliveira

Chay Suede has been dedicated to a fitness routine at the gym. The actor opened a question box on Instagram Stories to interact with his followers and spoke, among other things, about this fitness life. He even revealed that he gained 15 kilos and showed off his body before training.

The photo was shared after a netizen asked how many pounds he weighed before starting the project. In the image, Chay appears with less muscle mass and replied that he weighed 65 kilos. Soon after, another follower wanted to know the result of bodybuilding. The artist replied that he is currently between 80 and 82 kilos.

Another fan asked if he always exercised. “I was much more sedentary than active. Until the age of twenty-five, I didn’t exercise at all. I didn’t know what I was missing,” he commented.

In another Stories, he talked about training lower limbs: “Sometimes I neglect it a little, but I work out”, he pointed out. Suede also talked about some of the musical styles. I really like pisser. I like forró too, but I’m addicted to piseiro”.

He also said if he is collecting the 2022 World Cup album. “I’m not. I’m an adult. Plenty to do. There are adults who do it, but I didn’t even when I was a kid,” he commented.

Last week, Chay Suede used social media to show the first day of recording ‘Travessia’ in the studio. The actor shared a photo behind the scenes of the soap opera and even made a record of the author Glória Perez holding a clapperboard. Until now, the cast had only recorded the scenes of the plot that will replace ‘Pantanal’ on the 9 pm schedule of ‘TV Globo’, externally.

“Crossing. Day one at the studio,” Chay wrote in a photo at Estúdios Globo, located in Curicica, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Then the actor, who will play Ari in the story, showed Glória Perez visiting the recordings of the soap opera. On your personal Instagram, the author also published a record of the moment, alongside director Mauro Mendonça Filho. “May our Crossing be light and happy”, she said.

Read too: