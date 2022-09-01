Biggest barbecue festival in Rio back in Niterói

share tweet share share Email

Considered the biggest barbecue festival in Rio, Blend BBQ Festival is back in Niterói, again in Niemeyer Path, for a reprinted edition. With free admission, the event takes place from the 16th to the 18th of September, and promises many unmissable attractions. (Check the entire schedule below)

After the huge success of the first edition in Niterói, the event’s production decided to re-edit⁣ The Biggest Barbecue Festival in Rio, with much more structure. O Blend BBQ Festival will have more covered areas with tables and chairs, as well as more meat crates and stations.

The organization of the event promises an even bigger space, with more covered areas for greater comfort for the Niteroi public, more tables, bathrooms, extra cash points, food and drinks. “The first edition far exceeded our expectations in Niterói. We had an audience three times larger than we anticipated. In this reissued edition, we are committed to delivering an even better structure to the public and we are prepared to serve everyone with excellence. More covered area, more bathrooms, more tables and chairs, more meat stations, more bars and draft beer, and the same joy as always, with the sensational shows that are part of our festival”emphasized to cidadedeniteroi.com, Bruno Abdallaevent producer.

Schedule

32+ HOURS OF FESTIVAL

20+ PROTEIN STATIONS

OVER 5 TONS OF MEAT

OVER 5 TONS OF FLOOR FIRE RIB

18 THOUSAND LITERS OF ARTISANAL CHOPP AND BEER

INCREDIBLE AUTHOR DRINKS

BLEND STAGE WITH 13 BANDS and 3 DJs

CUTLERY

KIDS SPACE AND WORKSHOPS

PET FRIENDLY

⁣

FRIDAY: from 17:00 to 00:00

DJ Marcio Careca

Black Monkees – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

Pepper Spray – Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers⁣

More of the Same – Tribute to Urban Legion⁣

⁣

SATURDAY: from 12:00 to 00:00

DJ MMarques

Os Cascas – National and International Rock Classics

Deia Cassali – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

Electric Capital – Tribute to National Rock

Voodoo – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

LS Jack – Authors and Classics of national rock.

⁣

SUNDAY: 12pm to 11pm

DJ André Collyer

River Raid – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

George Israel – George’s Ball

Criminals – National and International Rock Classics ⁣

Black Circle – Tribute to Pearl Jam⁣

Road Rock – Tribute to Queen













