Biggest barbecue festival in Rio back in Niterói

Raju Singh 27 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Biggest barbecue festival in Rio back in Niterói 0 Views

Considered the biggest barbecue festival in Rio, Blend BBQ Festival is back in Niterói, again in Niemeyer Path, for a reprinted edition. With free admission, the event takes place from the 16th to the 18th of September, and promises many unmissable attractions. (Check the entire schedule below)

After the huge success of the first edition in Niterói, the event’s production decided to re-edit⁣ The Biggest Barbecue Festival in Rio, with much more structure. O Blend BBQ Festival will have more covered areas with tables and chairs, as well as more meat crates and stations.

The organization of the event promises an even bigger space, with more covered areas for greater comfort for the Niteroi public, more tables, bathrooms, extra cash points, food and drinks. “The first edition far exceeded our expectations in Niterói. We had an audience three times larger than we anticipated. In this reissued edition, we are committed to delivering an even better structure to the public and we are prepared to serve everyone with excellence. More covered area, more bathrooms, more tables and chairs, more meat stations, more bars and draft beer, and the same joy as always, with the sensational shows that are part of our festival”emphasized to cidadedeniteroi.com, Bruno Abdallaevent producer.

Schedule

FRIDAY: from 17:00 to 00:00


SATURDAY: from 12:00 to 00:00

SUNDAY: 12pm to 11pm





About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Only until Friday! Alienware gaming monitor is R$ 199 off on Amazon

Home › 💲 Offers › Only until Friday! Alienware gaming monitor is R$ …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved