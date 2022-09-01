Bil Araújo and Thais Braz would have been caught talking bad about Juliette, they make fun of and the web does not forgive: “Disappointment you two”

The former BBB even made fun of the situation on the web, receiving support from her ex-colleague in confinement and then a shower of criticism from netizens.

Internet users fell on former BBBs Bil Araújo and Thais Braz, in the early hours of this Wednesday (31), after information went viral on social networks exposing some former BBBs. It’s just that an internet user revealed that her sister was on her honeymoon in Jericoacoara, on the coast of Ceará, and would have heard former participants of the reality show talking bad about Juliette Freire. The publication did not mention names, but Bil, Thais and Sarah Andrade are together in the same place mentioned by the internet user.

After the story was told on Twitter, the Viih Tube BFF on the reality soon dismissed the situation and made a comment: “Oh, oh. It’s every single thing I have to read here… our kakaka what the fuck”, said Thais Braz in a post on the microblog. The brunette seems to have regretted the disdain and tried to exclude it. But by then it was too late, because as they say, “print is eternal”.

Bil also joined in the mockery and tried to comment on his former colleague’s post: “No time! 2023 has more”. The most curious thing is that the publication about the ‘leaked’ chat did not mention who the ex-BBBs were who spoke ill of the winner of the 21st edition. But the manifestations of friends on vacation on the coast of Ceará were, for the web, more than enough to confirm the run.

Netizens immediately reacted to Bil’s comment, demonstrating that they had understood the message. “Disappointment you two, see! They even sent the press kit from Juliette’s collection to Thais”, commented an internet user. “That’s what the cap is to serve, huh. No one even mentioned names,” said another. “It’s there at Seguicami. Bil, Thais and Sarah talking bad about Juliette, according to a guest at a hotel they are in Jericoacoara”, said one internet user, referring to a profile on another social network.