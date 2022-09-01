Blood type influences stroke risk; see who are the most vulnerable

posted on 01/09/2022 06:00



(credit: pxhere/Disclosure)

A person’s blood type may be linked to early stroke risk, according to a new meta-analysis led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The results were published in the journal Neurology and include available data from 48 genetic studies focusing on ischemic stroke in adults younger than 60 years.

The meta-analysis included 17,000 stroke patients and nearly 600,000 healthy controls who had never experienced a stroke. Scientists analyzed all the chromosomes collected to identify genetic variants associated with a stroke and found a link between occurrence before age 60 and the chromosomal area where the gene that determines whether a blood type is A, AB, B or O is located. .

The study found that people with early stroke were more likely to have blood type A. Those with type O, the more common, appeared to be more protected. Both pre-60 and late strokes were more likely to occur in B-blooded individuals compared to controls. After adjusting for sex and other factors, the researchers found that those with type A had a 16% higher risk of having an early stroke than those without.

“We still don’t know why blood type A confers a higher risk, but it likely has something to do with blood clotting factors, such as platelets and cells lining blood vessels, as well as other circulating proteins, which play an important role. role in the development of blood clots,” said Steven J. Kittner, of the authors. “Clearly, we need more follow-up studies to clarify the mechanisms of increased risk of stroke,” he added.