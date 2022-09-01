BMW opens public visitation at the factory in SC; see how it works – 01/09/2022

BMW today announced a new attraction at its factory located in Araquari (SC). The space is now open to the public as a tourist spot in the region, with the new visitation program called “Inside the BMW Group”.

O UOL Cars had access to the tour that is carried out in partnership with Serra Verde Express, a tourism company located in Curitiba. Tickets can be purchased on the brand’s website, with the tour open to the public from early October. Until then, the German automaker will provide visitation for the employees’ families.

“We are even planning to receive customers by helicopter. It will be possible to choose the option that best suits each one’s pocket, personalizing the experience”, says Adonai Filho, director of Serra Verde.

Director of the BMW factory, Otávio Rodacoswiski emphasizes a social concern with the project. “We thought of offering this service to children over 10 years old and teenagers. In our region many students drop out of high school, so we want young people to see what is done here. to continue with their studies,” he said.

The visit consists, with the explanation of a guide, in the passage through some sectors of the production line. As each day there is a schedule at the factory, depending on the date chosen, the customer can follow how the Series 3, X1, X3 or X4 models are made.

In addition, the dealerships will offer the customer a factory visit right after the sale of a vehicle, providing the possibility for the owner to follow the production of his own car.

Painting area of ​​the Araquari factory Image: Reproduction/BMW

Visitors will also be entitled to a test drive on the factory’s internal track alongside a specialized driver, in addition to taking a photo with the first car produced at the Brazilian plant, a Series 3 exposed in the middle of the factory and which has everyone’s signature. those involved in the development of the car.

The base value of the ticket is R$ 190, but it can vary with the additional ones. Opening hours will be from Monday to Friday, except holidays, starting at 9 am or 2 pm, with a visit by appointment.

